Sophie Turner Drools Over Joe Jonas' SEXY Thirst Trap Selfie!

Joe Jonas caught the eye of many over the weekend when he posted a shirtless selfie to Instagram on Saturday. But we’re pretty sure no one was drooling more than his wife Sophie Turner, who was spotted gushing over the sexy pic on her own account!

The Game of Thrones alum shared the sexy snap of the hunky 31-year-old to her IG Story that day, adding HIGHlarious text that read, “1-800-DIAL-A-DADDY” and “bad dad.” LOLz!

Ch-ch-check out the thirst trap of Willa Jonas’ actually daddy (below)!

Yeah, so totally obvious why the internet couldn’t handle themselves over the sight of his six-pack, right?? Likely on the set of his new war movie Devotion, the former Disney Channel star is totally rocking his new look!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? We’ll give you a moment to collect your thoughts… Then, sound OFF in the comments!

[Image via Joe Jonas/Instagram & WENN/Instar]