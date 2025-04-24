John Cena Admits To Getting Hair Transplant After Being Bullied By Fans!

John Cena got a hair transplant! And it’s because of mean fans!

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Monday, the 48-year-old joked about taking mustache hair and adding it to the crown of his head where he’s recently been thinning — which fans haven’t been shy to criticize him for! So guess what? He did something about it! He told the host:

“There’s another headline for you: hair transplant … There is no shame in that. I have a problem, I try to fix it … I’m not going to tell you who did it because I’m still waiting for it to get better. Once it’s better and I get the long flowing locks, I’ll be like, ‘Go to this guy.’”

The Fast and Furious star revealed he underwent the procedure in November after noticing “so many bald spot signs.” He joked:

“When you get it, your hair falls out because the new ones have to grow. So like, January and February … That’s when I was like half a skinhead up here.”

And thanks to fans, ignoring it wasn’t an option:

“By the way, thank you for being so aware of my needs and emotions because you guys ripped me to shreds for a genetic problem that I can’t control. ‘Hey dude, you don’t look good enough out there.’ This isn’t cool. You guys aren’t cool to me … I’m in the Rumble trying to win, you’re like, ‘Man has a bald spot.’ That’s not fair. I can’t control that. It happens to seven out of 10 dudes.”

He continued:

“One of you sons of bitches could’ve pulled me to the side. But no, in unison, you chant and make me feel small and embarrass me. Y’all don’t know what that’s like. That is straight-up bullying and not cool. So thank you for bullying me into getting surgical hair replacement. That’s how far y’all pushed me.”

Awww. Poor John. He’s trying to keep it light hearted, but he’s clearly very affected by all the harassment.

He added, “it’s coming in though.” Watch (below):

No one should ever feel like they have to fix something that’s out of their control because they’re being bullied about it — but we hope John will be happy with his results!

[Images via WWE/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]