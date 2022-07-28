John Krasinski Is NOT Happy With Fans Of The Office Thinking Jim Halpert Was The Show's Villain!

John Krasinski is not particularly excited about a fan theory from The Office that’s been going around the internet lately!

The 42-year-old TV star appeared on The Tonight Show this week and spoke to host Jimmy Fallon about his career. The convo got particularly interesting when Fallon popped an intriguing question to the man who so famously played Jim Halpert on the long-running sitcom.

From behind his desk on set, the comedian pulled out a page showing a fan theory that called Krasinski out! As the theory goes, Jim Halpert is supposedly the “secret villain” of the TV show because of the way he “manipulated” his wife Pam, played by actress Jenna Fischer.

When Fallon explained that take to Krasinski, the actor stopped laughing and got serious for a second. Clearly confused by the accusation, the Something Borrowed star said:

“Wait, what? Did you make that up?”

Jimmy explained to John that he did not make up the theory. Krasinski seemed amazed that fans would come up with the take on the show:

“When you ask it like that, it makes me uncomfortable. … Can you imagine if that’s what it was?”

And Fallon agreed! Doubling down on Krasinski’s perplexed reaction, the late night host replied:

“Why would anyone do this? Jim is one of the most lovable characters, and funny characters, in the world. This is so not true. This is garbage.”

Not to the Dwights of the world! Ha!

Krasinski still found a way to make a joke out of it, though. The star cracked about how his turn on Fantastic Four was an effort to “balance out” the supposed villain arc he had on The Office:

“Well, they’re on to me, because I played it as a supervillain. That’s why I did Fantastic Four, to balance it out, I had already done the villain.”

LOLz!!

You can watch the pair’s exchange about Jim Halpert’s supposedly evil nature beginning at the 3:00 minute mark of the interview video (below):

So crazy!! Do y’all think there’s anything to this villain theory?!

Whether Jim Halpert really was an evil-doer or not, the man made famous by playing him is clearly very appreciative of the opportunity.

Back in February of 2020, Esquire interviewed the actor about his experience working on the show. The Quiet Place star, whose run on the show lasted from its 2005 premiere through its 2013 finale, told the mag:

“The Office was absolutely everything to me. I mean it is my beginning and my end. I’m pretty sure at the end of my career I’ll still be known for [playing] Jim. That was my first experience with Hollywood. It was the first creative family I’ve ever had. In many ways, they will always be the most important people in that most important experience in my career. So yeah, if they did a reunion, I would absolutely love to do it.”

Very appreciative and thankful indeed! Besides, it recently came out that Krasinski REFUSED to do Pam dirty in what would have been a super-controversial scene back in the day! So maybe the villain theory doesn’t quite hold up?!

What do y’all think of the internet allegations about Jim Halpert supposedly being the bad guy?? Share your opinions on this questionable conspiracy down in the comments (below)!!

