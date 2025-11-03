John Mayer & Influencer Kat Stickler Heat Up In NYC -- They've Taken THIS Big Step In Their Relationship!

John Mayer and Kat Stickler are SO a thing! They just took a huge step in their romance!

As we’ve been following, the 48-year-old musician has been sparking romance rumors with the 31-year-old influencer (though she’s insisted she’s single as a pringle). But this weekend’s sightings would suggest otherwise!

The couple was spotted at Torrisi, an Italian restaurant in New York City, on Saturday, according to several eyewitnesses who spilled the tea to DeuxMoi. A romantic date night is enough to keep dating speculation going, but that’s not even the biggest clue that there’s something there!

Also over the weekend, a fan took to TikTok to share a video of John and what appeared to be Kat with none other than his bestie, Andy Cohen! OMG! They were seen on a walk together somewhere in the city. It looked casual and friendly as they chatted. Check it out:

Wow! You know it’s serious when the BFFs get involved! Fans couldn’t believe their eyes, reacting to the video:

“If she met Andy already it’s serious ” “Wait a damn minute AND KAT???” “Ole Kat just casually strolling in the middle ” “SHUT. UP. RN.”

LOLz! They really must be hitting it off if Kat got the Andy introduction so quickly!!

As Perezcious readers know, this comes after the pair were first spotted earlier this month at a members-only club in the Big Apple. An insider told DeuxMoi that it was “definitely a first date, maybe a second date.” They “sat on the same side of the booth” and were “very touchy.” They were then photographed having dinner at another members-only spot, Flyfish Club.

Kat’s recently out of a brief romance, but according to an Us Weekly confidant, the singer pursued her and she “thought it would be fun to date again.” That said, she claimed on TikTok that her bob hairstyle is a sign she’s not seeing anyone. Hah! Looks like all that’s changing, though!

Reactions? What do YOU think of this age-gap romance? Let us know (below)!

