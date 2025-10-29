Andy Cohen Admits He Got ‘Physical’ With Bestie John Mayer During Drunken Night Out!

Andy Cohen is not helping to end those rumors about him and John Mayer!

For a long time, there has been speculation that the television personality and singer are more than friends. Andy added fuel to the rumors in 2023, telling Howard Stern that they’re “in love with each other.” However, the Watch What Happens Live host later insisted to The Hollywood Reporter that they “are most definitely not” hooking up despite the impression some might have gotten. The pair “love” each other but only as pals and nothing more. For his part, John called out the THR editor for asking about the romance speculation.

But, uh, if they’re trying to put the rumors to bed, so to speak, thus might not have been the move! Andy re-ignited the rumors again with his latest shocking confession about Mayer on Wednesday!

Related: TikToker Kat Stickler Weighs In On John Mayer Romance Rumors!

During his interview on Call Her Daddy, the Bravo King opened up about his longtime friendship with the Your Body Is a Wonderland artist — specifically about their nights out together. Andy shared that they usually begin with dinner and “always sit on the same side of the booth.” He made it clear they don’t hold hands or anything, but that is pretty couple-y!

The Real Housewives producer usually ends up “sinking into” John as the evening progresses since he has “his arm around me,” though. Andy also admitted that they got a little more flirty and touchy during their most recent night out in Los Angeles! Oh! He recalled:

“As a matter of fact, we were at The Sunset Tower last week, and I was getting so physical with him by the end that he was like, ‘Andy,’ but I was kinda using him to tell a story about a guy. I was in my cups a little bit. We were in a puddle of laughter.”

It sounds like they had a great time! LOLz! The Emmy winner added:

“We love each other deeply, we actually do!”

But is Andy secretly in love with John? That he denied:

“No, we love each other.”

Although things are strictly platonic between them, Andy, who is currently single, hopes to find a guy like the musician one day:

“If I could find a gay guy that was him, it would be magic.”

Until then, Andy is just grateful to have John in his life:

“But you know what? I’m so grateful for the love that we have.”

Aww! Watch Andy talk about his friendship with John (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Apple Music/Call Her Daddy/YouTube]