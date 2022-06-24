Johnny Depp's Lawyer Camille Vasquez Rushes To Help Man Suffering 'Medical Emergency' On Airplane!

Camille Vasquez sure knows how to step up!

Johnny Depp‘s super-capable, high-profile attorney was on a flight from Los Angeles to New York this week when she apparently helped a man who was having a “medical emergency” in the air. And Vasquez reportedly did so much that one of the flight attendants is calling her “Wonder Woman.” Whoa!!

According to TMZ, Camille was 40,000 feet in the air flying over the middle of the United States when an elderly passenger on her American Airlines flight “collapsed and hit his head mid-flight.” The man, who was reportedly in his 70s, was walking past the attorney and her bodyguard in the first class section of the plane.

As the man fell, and flight attendants rushed to his aide, Camille and her bodyguard jumped to action “and tended to the guy.” Camille was able to get in touch with her brother-in-law, who is a doctor, and he “started guiding her through steps to check if the man was having a heart attack or brain bleed” following his spill. They were able to use her bodyguard’s Apple Watch to track the man’s heart rate, as well.

Thankfully, there was a surgeon on board the flight. When flight attendants discovered him further back in the plane, he rushed forward to take charge. Even so, one of the flight attendants reportedly put the “Wonder Woman” moniker on the lawyer, and gifted her two bottles of Merlot and champagne for her efforts. Not bad!!

Most importantly, the man was conscious and stable when the plane turned around and landed at LAX. Paramedics rushed on board and escorted him off to waiting medical care on the ground, per the outlet.

We hope he’s OK now! And we continue to be impressed by Camille!!

