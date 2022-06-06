Amber Heard's Sister Shares Message Of Support Following Verdict: 'The Cards Were Stacked Against Us'

Amber Heard’s sister Whitney Heard Henriquez is speaking out for the first time after a jury decided on the actress’ defamation case against Johnny Depp — and she is standing firm.

Taking to Instagram days after a Virginia jury sided with the Pirates of the Caribbean star, Whitney posted a black photo with the words “#istandwithamberheard” in white text. In her caption, she opened up about the devastating loss for her sister and fight ahead, saying:

“I still stand with you, sissy. Yesterday, today and tomorrow I will always be proud of you for standing up for yourself, for testifying both here in Virginia and in the UK, and for being the voice of so many who can’t speak to the things that happen behind closed doors.”

As Perezcious readers know, the Aquaman star spent six weeks in trial after Depp accused her of defamation for a 2018 Washington Post op-ed she wrote describing herself as a victim of domestic violence. While she did not call out her ex-husband by name, he felt the writing implied he had been an abuser and sued her for $50 million. She then counter-sued him for $100 million. The jury ultimately decided to award Johnny $10.35 million in damages and Amber $2 million. So, they both sort of won, but Johnny was definitely victorious in the public eye.

Throughout the trial, Whitney was one of her sister’s most important assets since she was the only one to take the stand who had allegedly witnessed the Fantastic Beasts alum physically abuse Amber in person. This, of course, was the infamous argument that took place above a staircase, leading Amber to bring up a Kate Moss staircase rumor in court.

Whitney testified that her brother-in-law hit her first, leading Amber to hit him in the face in defense. Johnny then allegedly grabbed his then-wife by the hair and whacked her in the face. Still, despite Whitney’s testimony, it wasn’t enough for a jury to side with the 36-year-old.

On the difficulty of the legal situation, Whitney continued on Instagram:

“We knew that this was going to be an uphill battle and that the cards were stacked against us. But you stood up and spoke out regardless. I am so honored to testify for you, and I would do it a million times over because I know what I saw and because the truth is forever on your side. I’m so sorry that it wasn’t reflected in the decision made by this jury, but I will never give up on you, and neither will anyone who stands with you. Forever by your side… #istandwithamberheard”

It’s not shocking that Whitney would publicly support her sis after testifying in the case, but it’s interesting to hear more people from Amber’s side speak out following the loss. The Rum Diary alum is going to need that continued support if she decides to follow through with her plans to appeal the verdict!

