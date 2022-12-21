JoJo Siwa Gets SUPER Cryptic With Subtle Breakup Details After Messy Avery Cyrus Split Drama!

JoJo Siwa is laying out her side of the story in this ongoing — and increasingly contentious — Avery Cyrus breakup drama!

As we’ve been reporting, the Dance Moms vet and the social media influencer recently announced they were going their separate ways. But in the days that followed what first appeared to be a simple breakup, tension crept up!

First, JoJo appeared in a vid on her mom Jessalynn Siwa‘s Instagram Stories. In that clip, the teen said she was feeling frustrated over having been used for “clout” and “views” at the end of a romantic relationship. Fans quickly took notice — and Cyrus did, too. She tried to tamp down speculation about the split in a statement to E! News claiming the 19-year-old Siwa was the one who initiated the split, and the 22-year-old still has nothing but good vibes for the Siwa fam.

All good, then? Nnnnnope! Not even close. Now there’s MORE!!

Midday on Tuesday, JoJo took to TikTok to subtly call out the messy breakup in a totally new way! In this new video, the dancer can be seen siting cross-legged in hot-pink high tops and a pink leopard print t-shirt. The audio of this new clip is an excerpt from a recent episode of the advice podcast My Brother, My Brother, And Me. But that’s secondary to the real story, which comes in the captions JoJo wrote on the video itself!!

While playing the audio clip, Siwa acts out a pretend breakup between two people. In her first written comment, the caption lays it out:

“But I love you, why are you breaking up with me??!!!”

Responding to her “other” character, the second caption pops up:

“There’s someone else.”

The dumper then gives this eyebrow-raising reply:

“You told one of my best friends that you were excited to be dating me bc you’re ‘growing your career and wanna get to the top.'”

Whoa!

And the last caption concludes in response:

“There’s not someone else.”

Damn! So, that “growing your career” comment is definitely similar to what JoJo previously said about being “used for views and clout,” right?! We can’t be the only ones who noticed that! (And we’re not! Keep reading…) To really drive the point home, the Omaha-born star added this cutting and shady commentary in the caption of the TikTok post itself before she hit publish:

“And when I said I just wanted to be friends so I didn’t lead you on after an unplanned hookup you wanted nothing to do with me because there was nothing to gain anymore.”

Unplanned hookup?!?!

Ummm that’s a new angle on this! What was “unplanned” and how did it play out?! That says a LOT, even if the clip doesn’t actually call out Cyrus by name! Ch-ch-check out JoJo’s new post (below):

@itsjojosiwa And when I said I just wanted to be friends so I didn’t lead you on after an unplanned hookup you wanted nothing to do with me because there was nothing to gain anymore. ♬ original sound – ✨Poyo✨

So what are we to take from this, Perezcious readers?!

If Siwa really was the dumper and Cyrus the dumpee — as Avery herself claimed in her recent statement on the matter — does this mean JoJo caught wind of these “clout” concerns and moved to end it??

Down in the comments of Siwa’s latest cryptic post here, fans went berserk. Ch-ch-check out some of the shocked replies to the new upload (below):

“We love messy JoJo era” “I’m 28 years old, I should not be so invested in this drama” “I basically think she’s saying Avery & her hooked up Avery wanted more Jo didn’t and basically Avery was using her for fame. Soooo idk just speculatin” “is it embarrassing that i’m WAY OLDER than them but soooo invested” “now look i knew things were gonna end messy but THIS???” “the 12 days of christmas but make it the 12 days of breakup advent calendar”

Cray-cray! That last comment is pretty funny, too. It’s totally happening!!

What do U make of this post-breakup drama, Perezcious readers?? Did JoJo really get “f**king played,” as she said earlier this week?! Is this a clout-chasing situation?! Sound OFF with your take on the matter down in the comments (below)!

