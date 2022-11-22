JoJo Siwa Has No Interest In Speaking To Former Idol Candace Cameron Bure EVER Again!

JoJo Siwa used to LOVE Candace Cameron Bure. But she has no time for her anymore after her ridiculous “traditional marriage” comments.

As you know, CCB made it clear she’s not interested in LGBTQ+ stories in the romance movies she’s making at her new home. In an interview with the Wall Street Journal from earlier this month, the Fuller House star discussed her decision to jump ship from Hallmark Channel to its new competitor the Great American Family network (where she will now serve as a chief creative officer). While promoting her upcoming holiday flick, the 46-year-old made this astounding comment:

“I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core.”

Yikes!

She can pretend all day that comment isn’t anti-LGBT, but we’ve heard it all before. “Traditional marriage” is code for “Gays need not apply.”

Among the MANY celebs who dragged the star was the young LGBT star she had just been feuding with. It all started in July when JoJo posted a TikTok in which she called Candace the “rudest celebrity” she’s ever met. The Christmas Under Wraps actress’ feelings were hurt and she reached out to the Dance Moms alum to hash out the situation, which supposedly had to do with her once refusing to take a photo. They seemed to settle the drama and Candace even tried to use it as a teaching moment for her fanbase — but it’s back on, y’all!

JoJo clearly does not have a problem standing up for what she believes in — and after Bure’s hurtful comments, she did just that. In an Instagram post from earlier this month, the 19-year-old clapped back by calling her former idol out for her bigotry:

“honestly, I can’t believe after everything that went down just a few months ago, that she would not only create a movie with intention of excluding LGBTQIA+, but then also talk about it in the press. This is rude and hurtful to a whole community of people.”

Mic drop.

And it doesn’t look like Candy is gonna get that reconciliation and “teaching moment” this time! Because JoJo is DONE trying to make peace.

On Sunday at Disney+‘s Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium, the Boomerang singer told People she’s thankful for the response she’s received following her slamming Candace this time:

“As I’m getting older, I’m starting to realize what an impact I really do get to have … [I’m] learning that I have a chance to use my voice, use my platform for something good and to change the world for the better. I think that’s a really cool position to be in.”

She’s got no regrets about anything she’s said, either:

“I am being honest and maybe being a little disruptive to somebody’s life, but it’s what I believe in. And so to have good people stand behind you with it felt really nice.”

And as far as The J Team star’s communication with the star she once adored? There is none:

“We have not [talked], and I don’t think we ever will again … That’s what’s f**ked up. You not liking gay marriage, do your thing girl. You being religious, do your thing girl. Of course, I would want everybody to do what they want to do. But to purposely exclude someone because of who they love, that’s s**tty.”

Extremely well said, JoJo!

To fix the situation and educate herself, Siwa thinks the Full House alum should take GLAAD‘s President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis‘ offer to “have a conversation”:

“That’s what I would want Candace to do. I would want her to have a conversation with GLAAD. Because even though I am educated, GLAAD is such an incredible organization. Sarah is a genius when it comes to the gay community. And I think that Candace having a conversation with her would be not only eye-opening to Candace but eye-opening to a whole world of people who might have those same beliefs.”

Let’s hope Candace takes them up on the offer. In a world like ours there’s no time for hatred and bigotry — and for someone who claims she’s nice and loves everyone, it seems like she’d be open and try do the right thing. But only time will tell…

