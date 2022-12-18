JoJo Siwa & Avery Cyrus Split After 3 Months Of Dating!

JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus’ relationship is over after only three months of dating!

The TikTok personality made the announcement of their breakup on the social media platform on Saturday. Avery shared footage from a vacation on the Royal Caribbean cruise, where JoJo can be seen telling the 22-year-old content creator while holding an arcade game prize:

“This is my ‘sorry for breaking up with you present.’”

The remark immediately had people rushing to the comments section, questioning what happened between them to end the relationship all of a sudden. In fact, one fan commented on the clip:

“Now I just want to know why.”

To which Avery responded:

“We decided that we are better off as friends! We are both so young and still just trying to figure our stuff out.”

Understandable! You can ch-ch-check out the entire video revealing their breakup (below):

JoJo has not addressed split on social media at this time. As you may know, JoJo and Avery were first romantically linked in August shortly after the 19-year-old singer ended her relationship with Kylie Prew again. It all began when the former couple could be seen in a video on TikTok mouthing the words to sound from Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian, with JoJo first saying:

“We’re friends.”

Then, Avery jumped in:

“Purely platonic.”

Afterward, they continued to show up in each other’s social media posts and would leave flirty comments to one another for weeks before making their romance official. In September, JoJo and Avery shared a video of them kissing in a Chuck E. Cheese photo booth, and then the two made their red carpet debut for the opening night of the Jagged Little Pill musical at the Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles. A month later, the duo explained that while they were seeing each other, they waited to put a label on the relationship. The Dance Moms alum said in a YouTube video:

“We both really just wanted to enjoy having fun and take our time working our way up to the title of girlfriends. We just wanted to take our time.”

However, the social media personality changed their relationship status in October when she officially asked JoJo to be her girlfriend during a trip to Disney World. Now, it looks like they are over! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]