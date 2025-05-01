JoJo Siwa's Ex Kath Ebbs Hits Back At Ridiculous Detail Of Breakup Story

Kath Ebbs is hitting back at JoJo Siwa.

It’s been a LONG week of back-and-forth drama between the exes and it’s not over yet! If you haven’t been following along, the story thus far goes: JoJo entered the Celebrity Big Brother UK house, met a boy (Chris Hughes), developed a VERY close relationship with him, and after a ton of flirting, revealed she’s “not a lesbian” anymore as her sexual preferences have expanded.

After the season ended, JoJo broke up with Kath at the UK wrap party and has since been citing every reason under the sun BESIDES her newfound relationship with Chris… Which she swears is strictly platonic!

On Wednesday, the 21-year-old appeared on The Viall Files podcast where she dove deeper into that relationship-ending conversation she had with Kath. According to her, the 27-year-old, who uses they/she pronouns, requested JoJo upgrade their economy flight back home to business class after their breakup. She said on the podcast:

“You don’t get to have it both ways. You don’t get to ask me for a business class flight home and then [post that video], when I already got you a plane ticket home … I said you posted the video again, you didn’t give any context. I don’t feel comfortable asking my team to do that right now, it’s a mess and we had a long talk about it not being a mess anymore and it’s a mess … I think there’s just so much information out there, that would not be the right thing to do right now.”

Watch (below):

And now Kath is firing back… but not losing her sense of humor about the whole thing!

On Thursday, they took to TikTok to share an absolutely HILARIOUS post poking fun at JoJo’s claim. In it, they appear visibly distraught standing behind a large yellow suitcase before falling to the floor in agony as somber music plays. And the caption is just chef’s kiss… They wrote:

“Returning home after flying ECONOMY”

HA! The DJ satirically added:

“Nothing more humiliating than flying in that middle seat”

See (below):

LOLz!

Clearly the idea of flying economy instead of business class is a much bigger deal to a big star like JoJo than to Kath! Which makes it a ridiculous thing to claim about the DJ, right?

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do YOU think Kath was delivering some expert shade here or what??

[Images via Kath Ebbs & JoJo Siwa/TikTok]