Kate Winslet Reveals She Knows 'At Least 4' Actors Who Haven't Come Out Due To ‘Homophobia’ In Hollywood

Kate Winslet called out the homophobia in Hollywood.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, the 45-year-old actress revealed she knows of “at least four” actors who haven’t publicly come out yet in “fear” of the backlash in the industry.

“I cannot tell you the number of young actors I know — some well known, some starting out — who are terrified their sexuality will be revealed and that it will stand in the way of their being cast in straight roles. Now that’s f**ked up.”

Related: Sharon Osbourne Plans To Sue CBS After Leaving The Talk Due To Racism Scandal

Yeah, it is!

The Titanic star said she even knows of “a well-known actor” who was recently demanded by an agent to keep their bisexuality a secret.

“The agent said, ‘I understand you are bisexual. I wouldn’t publicize that.’ I can think of at least four actors absolutely hiding their sexuality. It’s painful. Because they fear being found out. And that’s what they say. ‘I don’t want to be found out.’”

Furthermore, Winslet mentioned how the stigma affects “men more than anything” and the industry needs to move on from their archaic norms.

“It’s bad news. Hollywood has to drop that dated crap of, ‘Can he play straight because, apparently, he’s gay?’”

She continued:

“That should be almost illegal. You would not believe how widespread it is. And it can’t just be distilled to the question about gay actors playing gay parts. Because actors, in some cases, are choosing not to come out for personal reasons. And it’s nobody’s business. Perhaps privacy. Perhaps conditioning and shame.”

As you may know, Winslet’s recently starred in Ammonite as the English paleontologist Mary Anning. In it, her character embarks on a secret relationship with Charlotte Murchison, played by Saoirse Ronan. In the conversation with The Sunday Times, the Reading native opened up about sharing an LGBTQIA+ story with people.

“We could have had a conversation about how I feel about playing a lesbian and possibly taking that role from somebody. But I’m done with not being honest about what my real opinions are, and I know the part was never offered to anybody else. In taking this part I had an opportunity to bring an LGBTQ story into living rooms.”

In terms of what will need to change in Hollywood, Winslet said it will require “more people to speak the way I am,” before adding:

“I don’t intend to browbeat or take on Hollywood. We’re just talking about young actors who might be considering joining this profession and finding a way to make it more open. For there to be less judgment, discrimination, and homophobia.”

You could say that again! What do U think about Kate Winslet’s thoughts on homophobia in Hollywood, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via WENN]