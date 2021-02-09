JoJo Siwa Introduces The World To Her Girlfriend On Their 1-Month Anniversary!

We seriously couldn’t be happier for JoJo Siwa!

The 17-year-old YouTube star and social media personality introduced the world to her new girlfriend, just weeks after first coming out as part of the LGBTQ+ community. It truly seems like she’s living her best life, and we are HERE FOR IT!

Related: JoJo Masterfully Takes Down Troll Who Shared Hate About Her Coming Out!

Now, we’ve known for a few days now that JoJo has somebody special in her life, but it wasn’t until Monday that she really went in on introducing lucky lady Kylie (No, not that Kylie! LOLz!) to everybody via her official Instagram account! In a post published Monday morning, the Dance Moms alum reflected on how the girl had been “my best friend for over a year,” and exactly one month ago they made things romantically official!

Ch-ch-check out the full post and swipe through all the adorable pics (below):

Awww! Love it!

JoJo continues to remain amazingly positive, grateful, and thankful after coming out! Such a great example of love and light for others who may be inspired by her existence and lifestyle! And of course we couldn’t be happier to see her happy. Keep living your life, JoJo! You and your beloved deserve the best!

[Image via JoJo Siwa/Instagram]