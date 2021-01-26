JoJo Siwa Masterfully Takes Down Troll Who Shared Hateful Comment About Her Coming Out!

JoJo Siwa is on cloud nine ever since she came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community! And she’s not going to let a minor thing like a random, hateful internet troll bring her down!

Related: Abby Lee Mlller Shares Message Of Support For JoJo Siwa’s Coming Out!

As fans will recall, the 17-year-old star posted a viral video on her Instagram account back on Saturday, in which she gushed over and over again about just how happy she was to finally be true to herself and with the world. The former Dance Moms star and irrepressible YouTube personality was over the moon with it, and the thousands upon thousands of supportive comments proved that everybody else was, too!

But leave it to one or two whiny trolls to go and (try to) ruin the parade!

On its own within a sea of love and support, this one hateful mom’s comment stood out on JoJo’s IG page (below):

“My daughter will never watch you again”

Ugh… really?!

But look (below) at how the singer, dancer, and video personality masterfully deflected the hate and put the troll back in her place:

Love the happy, positive, optimistic restraint! No need to sink to their level! Michelle Obama was dead-right when she said, “when they go low, we go high,” and JoJo did just that!

Snaps and Claps!

We aren’t the only ones impressed by the Omaha native’s positivity, either! Commenting on the @CommentsByCelebs account, which first documented JoJo’s troll takedown, supporters chimed in from all corners of IG to show love for the young star!

“Good for her,” one user chimed in. Here are just a few of the other reactions praising JoJo:

“Can you imagine being that close-minded? Like, to suddenly hate someone because they decided to be their true self and they aren’t hurting anyone else? Like, what. Pretty sure Jojo is a better role model than their parents.” “The only thing that the daughter will learn is that there’s one less thing she can talk to her mom about.” “Your daughter is about to teach you a VERY real lesson about what should and shouldn’t matter. Good luck parenting her moving forward” “Why do people have to be such s**ts?” “JoJo was so brave for coming out to the public despite the hate she might get from homophobic people, but I love her so much, and She deserves the world” “Their loss by far! Anyone that’s homophobic is gross anyway and I hope that child figures out for themselves one day that kindness is bigger than judgement!”

Love, love, LOVE it! These people have the right attitude!

Related: Melissa McCarthy Admits She ‘Blew It’ On Throwing Support Behind Anti-LGBT Charity

What do U think about all this, Perezcious readers?! How happy are U for JoJo after her big week?? Sound OFF with your take on everything down in the comments (below)!!!

[Image via WENN/Instar/Instagram]