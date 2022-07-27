JoJo Siwa Was SO Stressed On Dance Moms She Suffered Permanent Hair Loss!! WHAT?!

JoJo Siwa is revealing a major secret!

After blowing up Candace Cameron Bure’s life in a silly TikTok challenge earlier this week, JoJo decided to turn the tables and reveal a secret about herself!

In a new video on Tuesday, the Dance Moms alum revealed her time on the show made her so stressed out, she now has a “bald spot” on the side of her head! Oh, no!

In the clip, she showed off her short hairdo while pointing out she is missing some hair in one section. The video then cut to several pictures of her as a child on Dance Moms — suggesting that’s where the damage occurred! A text caption explained:

“When someone notices my bald spot and wonders where it’s from…”

She revealed the answer in her caption, saying that she suffered a “stress rash on [her] head” while on the Lifetime series. Geez!!

When a fan tried to question whether the hair loss was from her famous tight ponytail, the 19-year-old insisted it was from the pressure she faced at the hands of dance coach Abby Lee Miller, adding in a second video:

“When I was little, I had a really bad stress rash right here on Dance Moms and I would pick at it all day long. And I damaged every single hair follicle that has ever been right there. So, now, I’m carrying her love with me right there.”

LOLz! Ch-ch-check out her TikToks on the topic (below)!

@itsjojosiwa Stress rash on my head when I was on Dance moms lead to no more hair there ???? ♬ Carrying Your Love – David Morris

While the dance instructor has faced backlash from other cast members before, JoJo has never held a grudge for the tough love. She told Us Weekly in 2020:

“I actually talk to Abby the most out of anybody from the show. She’s great. I think Abby got hurt by a lot of people and it’s really, really, really sad that a lot of the people don’t talk to her anymore. It’s just sad because Abby really is a good person.”

The Nickelodeon alum added:

“Even though you see her yelling and screaming at children on TV, like Abby made seven stars. I wouldn’t be doing this if it wasn’t for her. Maddie [Ziegler] and Mackenzie [Ziegler] wouldn’t be where they are today without Abby.”

So positive!

It’s wild to think that the dancer was THAT stressed as a tiny kid! But judging from her infamous crying scene on the show, it’s not that surprising.

Iconic!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Did you notice the bald spot before this?

