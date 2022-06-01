JoJo Siwa SLAMS Hater For Wishing She Was Fired From SYTYCD Instead Of Matthew Morrison!

JoJo Siwa is standing her ground — and reminding the world just how accomplished she is for her age!

As news of Matthew Morrison‘s exit as a judge on So You Think You Can Dance made headlines this week, one Twitter user took to the app to share their frustration over the loss of the Glee alum. They complained:

“Dammit. I saw the headline ‘Judge Leaves #sytycd’ and got all excited. Yes! @itsjojosiwa was out! But, nope. It was Matthew Morrison. Dammit! I thought he brought the broadway perspective to the show. Maybe not an expert on dance, but on showmanship. Still won’t watch.”

The negativity made its way onto JoJo’s feed, and when it crossed her path, she couldn’t help but clap back!

For starters, she simply wondered why the hater felt the need to tweet such a thing in the first place, questioning:

“Literally why tweet this?”

A valid point especially since the troll doesn’t even want to watch the dance competition series! Why give it any time and energy if you don’t care about it?! But then the 19-year-old followed up with an even more detailed explanation of why she deserves a seat at the judge’s table! The Nickelodeon star shared:

“18 Years of Dance Knowledge. 4 Major dance TV shows. I’ve hired over 1000 dancers. 16 Dance music videos”

OK, gurl! Bring those receipts! Of course, she got her start on Dance Moms as a little kid. In more recent years, she came second on Dancing With The Stars, choreographed and mentored rising stars on her series Siwas Dance Pop Revolution, made an appearance on The Masked Singer, and built a literally emire. So, she knows a thing or two about dance!

Frustrated by viewers’ calls to have her removed as a judge, she concluded:

“If you don’t like me that’s okay… but if you think I don’t know about dance ya just sound silly.”

18 Years of Dance Knowledge 4 Major dance TV shows I’ve hired over 1000 dancers 16 Dance music videos If you don’t like me that’s okay… but if you think I don’t know about dance ya just sound silly — JoJo Siwa (@itsjojosiwa) May 31, 2022

LOLz! Tell ‘em!

The Boomerang singer’s heated exchange with a hater comes amid some SYTYCD drama. As mentioned, Matthew was removed as a judge on Friday after he failed to follow “competition production protocols.” A source told People on Tuesday that the real reason was that he made a female contestant feel “uncomfortable” after he sent her “flirty” messages on social media. Not to mention that he has a wife and kids he seemed to forget about while sliding into those DMs.

So, while some fans don’t like the unexpected switch-up, we’d say it was a good thing he was removed from his position of power if that’s how he was going to use it! And if viewers don’t like what JoJo has to say on the Fox series, maybe they just shouldn’t tune in?! What do you think, Perezcious readers??

