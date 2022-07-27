Shawn Mendes CANCELS Rest Of Tour Amid Mental Health Challenges!

Shawn Mendes will not be returning to the stage… at least for a while!

After postponing several weeks of his Wonder world tour earlier this month when he hit his “breaking point,” the Canadian musician has officially canceled the remaining concert dates over continued mental health challenges. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the 23-year-old penned a heartfelt message to fans to inform them of the disappointing update, writing:

“As you guys know, I had to postpone the past few weeks of shows since I wasn’t totally prepared for the toll that being back on the road would take on me. I started this tour excited to finally get back to playing live after a long break due to the pandemic, but the reality is I was not at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away.”

Oh, no!

After taking a few weeks to rest, his team of medical professionals still believe he needs a lot more time out of the spotlight to get in a healthier state of mind, the Stitches crooner explained:

“After speaking more with my team and working with an incredible group of health professionals, it has become more clear that I need to take the time I’ve never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger.”

The songwriter’s been touring since he was just 15, so it’s no wonder he wants a break! BTW, the Wonder world tour had him booked up until this time NEXT SUMMER! If he’s not doing well now, it makes sense to hit pause before he’s even more burned out. To make things official, he sadly stated:

“I unfortunately have to cancel the rest of the tour dates in North America, and the UK / Europe. We were hopeful that I might be able to pick up with the rest of the dates after some much needed time off, but at this time I have to put my health as my first priority.”

100%!

Thankfully, this break from the stage does not mean a full hiatus for the pop star! (Though if that’s what he really needed, we’re sure fans would support a complete break, too.) Camila Cabello’s ex-boyfriend reassured followers that he’ll still be picking up his guitar to produce more songs during his unexpected time off, adding:

“This doesn’t mean I won’t be making new music, and I can’t wait to see you soon on tour in the future. I know you all have been waiting so long to see these shows, and it breaks my heart to tell you this but I promise I will be back as soon as I’ve taken the right time to heal. I love you all and thank you all so much for supporting me and sticking by me on this journey ”

It’s hopeful that he still wants to make more records! Sounds like the problem revolves around the pressures of a busy tour schedule and distance from friends and family, not the act of actually making music. You can read his full explanation (below)!

What a difficult thing to announce, but his health comes first!

Podcaster and mental health advocate Jay Shetty was quick to respond to the singer, writing:

“Proud of you for doing what’s right for your wellbeing we’re with you”

Many other diehard fans penned similarly encouraging messages. Take a look at the love pouring in for the artist (below):

“Heal. Restore. Rejuvenate. Take all the time you need. ” “Hope you’re okay. So much love to you!!” “you first, my love. always. we support you ” “i was looking forward to seeing you in concert but i am glad you are taking this time to heal and get better xx” “Take your time, get better soon. You are a bright star and will always shine. Take good care of yourself. ”

Even though we’re sure Shawn’s fans are bummed, it’s nice to see so many put his health and happiness before their desire to be entertained! We’re wishing him well as he rests and recovers!!

