JoJo Siwa Chops Off Her Signature Ponytail For A Super Short Look!!!

OMG! JoJo Siwa’s signature ponytail is gone!

As longtime fans know, the 18-year-old has been wearing her famous pony completed with a sparkly bow for years now, but it seems like she was finally in the mood for a dramatic change.

She first teased her makeover on Wednesday, posting a video to Instagram in which someone takes a pair of scissors to a chunk of her long hair. Along with Demi Lovato‘s track Cool For the Summer playing in the background, JoJo wrote:

“Mayyyyy have done something todayyyy”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JoJo Siwa (@itsjojosiwa)



Of course, the Dance Moms alum had to leave fans hanging on the edge of their seats until the next day when she revealed that she got a pixie cut with the side of her head buzzed and pieces of longer hair were left on the top. And trust us when we say it looks SO GOOD! Ch-ch-check out the results of her new lewk (below):

Stunning!

The Boomerang singer then took to Instagram Stories to show off her new tresses some more, saying:

“Yesterday, I went for the down and curly moment, but today I went for an up and back moment. Let me know what y’all think. I think I might be into the up and back – it’s going to be different every day as I’m still learning how to do it. It’s way different than long hair. It’s crazy! I’m obsessed.”

So are we! This certainly feels like we are entering into a new era of JoJo, huh! What do YOU think about her new hairstyle? Love it, or hate it? Sound OFF in the comments!

[Image via JoJo Siwa/Instagram]