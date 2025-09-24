Kim Kardashian Takes Subtle Jab At Kanye West In ‘Exhilarating’ Post-Divorce Update!

Kim Kardashian is taking a subtle swipe at Kanye West!

During an interview for her French Vogue cover story published on Friday, the mom-of-four reflected on turning 40 in 2020. She recalled Kris Jenner assuring her “the coming years would be the best of [her] life.” And it sounds like momma truly does know best! Because Kim told the outlet:

“It’s true. Only over the past three or four years have I gained this confidence. Before, I constantly needed to check with someone before making a decision. Can you imagine? It’s crazy to rely so much on others’ opinions.”

She didn’t name her ex-husband Kanye, but we all know how much she relied on him for advice… Particularly in the fashion and career departments! Remember when he threw out her ENTIRE wardrobe when they first got together so he could rebuild it from the ground up? Because the sort of stuff she chose for herself apparently wasn’t good enough?? That’s at least how he made her feel, anyway.

The disgraced rapper even still advised the entrepreneur for a brief period AFTER the split up in 2021! So it’s great to hear that the SKIMS founder has gained so much confidence and trust in herself. The 44-year-old added:

“Today, I know exactly what I want. It’s exhilarating.”

She also credited some of her newfound agency to Demna, the former artistic director of Balenciaga:

“I think it was with Demna that things really changed. He doesn’t care what people think, so I learned to do the same.”

Good for Kim!

