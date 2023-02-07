Jon & Kate Gosselin’s Daughter Mady SLAMS ‘Extremely Harmful’ Online Bullying Amid Family Rift

Mady Gosselin wants you to keep her name out of your mouth!

Mady, one of Jon and Kate Gosselin‘s oldest daughters, featured on Jon & Kate Plus 8, spoke out against the constant online bullying she and her family members have received throughout her life — and especially now as the family rift is taking center stage again. As Perezcious readers know, the 22-year-old grew up on TLC alongside her family in various reality TV shows, but things have taken a turn for the worst in the last few years, what with several feuding family members speaking out against the other!

Take Jon and Kate, for instance. In August, the patriarch accused his ex-wife of stealing $100,000 from their kids’ trust fund, resulting in a messy back-and-forth. Then Collin, who has had a very contentious relationship with his mom, spoke out about his childhood traumas. So there’s been a lot of heated chatter about the Gosselin clan lately — unfortunately too much from strangers! It’s that commentary Mady’s sick of!

On Saturday, the college student addressed her trolls on TikTok for the first — and apparently last — time. She captioned her candid post:

“i’ve been getting hate mail since i was 6 but that doesn’t mean you need to keep sending it. learn how to respect people’s boundaries and practice kindness. i bet your life will be so much more enjoyable because of it!”

Hate mail since she was SIX?! That is horrible!!

In the accompanying video, the reality alum clapped back at the “rhetoric” surrounding her family, declaring:

“This is the singular time I’m going to address this because it is sending me over the edge. The rhetoric in so many of my comments about childhood trauma and healing and whatever you want to say about my family, my life, my parents, whatever is not your business.”

She went on to ask her followers to treat her how they would anyone else:

“As is the case with every other person in the entire world, it is not anybody else’s business what they are dealing with behind closed doors if they don’t want it to be your business.”

But most importantly, she asked haters to stop leaning into the “narrative” that she and her seven other siblings are “crazy child stars” since it could negatively impact their IRL lives, she explained:

“Perpetuating the narrative that we are damaged or that we are crazy child stars or whatever you want to say is extremely harmful as myself and my siblings are going out into the world and will be functioning members of society with careers.”

No doubt it has to be hard to create a life for themselves outside of their family’s shadow! Speaking of her siblings, she had plenty to say about them, too!

As Perezcious readers know, Mady and her fraternal twin, Cara, are the oldest of the bunch. Then there’s the sextuplets: Collin, Hannah, Leah, Alexis, Aaden, and Joel, who are all 18 now! According to her, they’re all doing great despite what those online like to think, she said:

“Regardless of whatever narrative you have created in your head from what you’ve seen, my siblings are doing so well. They are all amazing people. They are all smart, they are all kind, they’re driven students, they’re working hard, they’re funny, they’re stylist.”

This is definitely an interesting comment considering what Collin just dished. Huh.

As you likely know, after the parents divorced in 2009, the couple battled for custody, resulting in Hannah and Collin deciding to live with their father. During his rare interview last year, Collin revealed just how torn apart the family really is by admitting he hasn’t spoken to his siblings (aside from Hannah) in several years! He told ET in November:

“I have not spoken with my siblings in probably five or six years now. It’s tough. I would love for us to come together one day, have dinner together, talk, just have a relationship and catch up on the things that we lost, the time that we lost.”

So sad! There’s no doubt a lot of stuff for the siblings to process and work through together, if they ever decide to reconcile. But we wonder if Mady was including Collin when she gushed about how “amazing” her younger siblings are doing? It’s hard to know. Either way, her message is clear: the bullying has to stop! We’re glad she’s speaking out and setting some boundaries for herself. Hopefully, it makes a difference! Check out her full message (below)!

Thoughts? Let us know (below)!

