Amber Portwood Is Apparently DONE With MTV After More Than A Decade On The Teen Mom Franchise

Amber Portwood is done with the Teen Mom franchise.

The 32-year-old has reportedly made a decision to walk away from MTV‘s long-running reality show. She hasn’t made an official announcement on the move yet, but according to insider information published over the weekend, it’s all over for the Indiana native on the iconic series and its spinoffs.

This news first dropped in The U.S. Sun on Saturday. That outlet quoted an insider who explained how Amber was not canned by MTV producers. Instead, the source claims, it was entirely her own decision to leave:

“Amber is officially leaving Teen Mom. This was her own decision. She was not fired.”

It sounds like we should expect some kind of announcement soon, too. The source claimed Portwood — who first rose to fame way back on 16 And Pregnant — will be officially revealing this business decision ASAP:

“[Amber] will be making an announcement within the next few days.”

Per the outlet, a call to MTV “was not immediately returned.” It’ll be interesting to see what they say about all this, too.

BTW, that same news org reported late last month that Amber has “been telling friends” she was ready to say goodbye to her reality TV roots. After 14 years in front of MTV cameras, the outlet reported this claim from a source at the time:

“Amber has told people she is absolutely out at the show, that she already quit and gave notice to MTV.”

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Portwood. She’s coming off a difficult custody battle last summer with baby daddy Andrew Glennon. He won sole custody of their four-year-old son James in that fight, and relocated the boy to southern California — more than 2,000 miles away from Amber’s home base in Indiana. Amber was noticeably weary from that difficult drama with her ex during recent reunion specials for Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

If this report really is true, and Amber is done with Teen Mom, it will be the end of an era. She has been on the show and its spinoffs for 14 years ever since first being introduced to the television world way back in 2009 with ex Gary Shirley and their now-14-year-old daughter Leah.

We wish Amber the best with whatever the future holds. Reactions, Perezcious readers??

