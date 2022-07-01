Jordan Peterson Suspended From Twitter Over ‘Hateful’ Comment About Elliot Page!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Conservative “intellectual” Jordan Peterson has made yet another offensive comment on Twitter — but this time, the social media platform has done something about it.

You may recall the controversial clinical psychologist from his inane and severely dunked-upon comments about a plus-size Sports Illustrated swimsuit model not being beautiful.

This time Peterson had a tweet flagged this week for breaking the platform’s rules about “hateful conduct.” A screenshot posted online by his daughter, Mikhalia Peterson, shows the disgusting post from June 22, which is all about Elliot Page. Be warned, as you may imagine it’s disgusting:

“Remember when pride was a sin? And Ellen Page just had her breasts removed by a criminal physician.”

What the actual f**k. Seriously?! You did not just misgender The Umbrella Academy actor, use his dead name, AND refer to his transition as a sin?! As always, Jordan is being a problematic d**k.

And according to Mikhaila, it seems that a week later Twitter has since suspended him from the platform, writing that it “determined that this account violated the Twitter Rules.” The company added:

“You may not promote violence against, threaten, or harass other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability, or serious disease.”

However, Jordan only received a 12-hour ban and limited his account to only sending direct messages to his followers. They also noted that he would only be able to continue using the app once he deleted the transphobic tweet:

Wow. @jordanbpeterson got a twitter strike. No more twitter until he deletes the tweet. Definitely not a free speech platform at the moment @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/YuBTwnjz5W — Mikhaila Peterson (@MikhailaFuller) June 29, 2022

But we highly doubt he will remove it, as he wrote for The Daily Wire:

“I would rather die than do that.”

Something tells us he’ll be back. He may say he’d rather die, but his type is more interested in trolling than standing up for any actual values.

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below).

[Image via Elliot Page/Instagram, Jordan B. Peterson/YouTube]