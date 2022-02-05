Anna Duggar Breaks Her Silence To DEFEND Josh After Child Porn Conviction!

Ugh. Gross.

We’d heard Anna Duggar was still firmly in husband Josh Duggar‘s corner despite his conviction on charges of receipt and possession of child pornography — there were reports she was visiting him regularly in jail — but she’d stayed pretty mum about the whole thing.

But now, weeks later, here she is confirming it for the world to see.

Returning to her Twitter and Instagram for the first time since November 16, she posted the words:

“There is more to the story:”

There is more to the story: https://t.co/edtFkD0dVi — Anna Duggar (@Anna_Duggar) February 3, 2022

And no, this isn’t her pulling a Cryptic Khloé or anything. She also provided a link to the document pages of Josh’s latest motion, asking the court for either an acquittal or a whole new trial. You can see it HERE.

As far as his chances of that motion passing, yeah, anyone who paid attention to the trial should know it isn’t likely. The prosecution laid out a pretty darn undeniable case, showing how they tracked a child porn download to the IP address of the computer at Josh’s office at his car dealership. They explained how the child porn files were found hidden in a second secret operating system — one password protected with Josh’s go-to password that he’d used on tons of his past devices and apps, including the famous Duggar Family Instagram account.

Oh, agents also revealed just how guilty he came across in recordings of his first interview, in which he blurted — without anyone telling him what the first raid was about:

“What is this about? Has someone been downloading child pornography?”

Combine all that with the evidence given in court by family friends, who revealed even more teenage child molestation accusations than we knew before. We mean, we’d all heard about what he did with his younger sisters, but these other accusations — which Josh’s daddy and 19 Kids and Counting patriarch Jim Bob Duggar had managed to keep quiet — were even worse. According to Jim and Bobye Holt, Josh admitted to molesting their daughter when she was just 4 or 5 years old.

Everything pointed to a person who would — and did — look at child porn. Frankly it made us worry about him doing worse. But not Anna apparently. This woman has seven children with him, and instead of her first instinct being to protect them, it’s to run to him? Seriously? To try to help him prove his innocence?

We know he put her in a horrible situation, but at this point it seems to us she should realize how at-risk her kids are if he ever got out. Plain and simple.

