Josh Hall’s Ex-Wife Was Blindsided By Christina Hall Relationship -- Because He Moved On HOW QUICKLY?!?

Even Josh Hall‘s ex-wife Chelsea Hall was left shocked by his second marriage and subsequent divorce from Christina Hall!

A few years before ever crossing paths with the Flip or Flop alum, Josh got married to Chelsea in August 2016. Per Us Weekly, they moved to Austin, Texas together in May 2018 before splitting in February 2021, as detailed in court docs. Josh filed for divorce in March (the same month he met Christina) and it was finalized in May. Just two months later, he and Christina went public with their relationship in July 2021!

Whoa!

Christina may get s**t for being in so many marriages, but this guy moved on FAST!

BTW, this is Chelsea (on the left) at her wedding:

Speaking to the outlet on Thursday, Chelsea said she was totally blindsided by her ex’s new romance, noting that she “moved out of [their] house in June 2021.” She recalled:

“[Josh] didn’t disclose anything about someone else until our divorce was final.”

He wasn’t even the one who told her, she noted:

“I didn’t know about her or them having a relationship until photos came out. I assumed he was having a relationship with someone. Only because it was something that came out of the blue.”

Wow! And yet he moved on within weeks of the breakup. Jeez.

BTW, Josh previously confirmed on his Instagram that he and Christina were first linked sometime in March 2021. According to Josh’s divorce docs via People, they secretly got married in October 2021 (one month after announcing their engagement) before reports surfaced of the marriage in April 2022. Wild how fast they moved when you realize what was going on in his personal life at the time they met!

As you can imagine, the public nature of his new romance “threw a wrench in the healing process” for Chelsea. She shared:

“It wasn’t an easy thing to see. But I got through it and I’m on the other side. I think I was more in shock still and still getting over the divorce and out on my own and back to normal.”

Despite being shocked by the new woman in her ex’s life, Chelsea stood up for Josh amid his current divorce. The Christina on the Coast star is currently battling her estranged husband in court over finances — such as spousal support, the rights to their TV shows, and even $35K he allegedly stole from her bank account. According to sources, a big problem in their 2-year marriage came down to the fact the longtime reality TV star felt that her partner, who works in real estate, “was not contributing enough to the household.”

While Chelsea couldn’t comment on his current workload, she recalled Josh being “a go-getter” during their marriage, she expressed:

“He was a great provider. Josh always did everything he could to take care of me and our life. He always made sure we had the things we needed. He took a lot of pride in his house. He was always out doing stuff, working in the yard, taking care of our dogs. I can’t say anything bad about how he took care of his life.”

She added:

“I don’t have ill will toward Josh. We spent seven years together and we were married for almost five.”

That said, even she was “a little shocked” to hear the couple was already splitting! She dished:

“They looked really happy. They looked like they were doing great.”

We all thought the same thing! Just goes to show social media never paints the full picture. They were clearly dealing with a lot behind the scenes!! For Christina’s sake, we hope he doesn’t find someone new as quickly as the last time. Oof!

