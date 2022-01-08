Julia Fox Admitted She’s A ‘Die-Hard’ Kardashians Fan Just 2 Weeks Before Meeting Kanye West!

It turns out Julia Fox has been Keeping Up With the Kardashians for quite some time!

A couple of weeks before meeting her new flame Kanye West, the 31-year-old actress admitted that she has been a HUGE fan of his ex Kim Kardashian and her family since day one. According to TMZ, Fox got onto the subject while chatting about the former couple’s ongoing divorce during an episode of the Forbidden Fruits podcast with host Niki Takesh back in December. She said at the time:

“Can we talk about the Kim and Kanye divorce? Wait, can we talk about Kim and Pete Davidson, though?”

The Uncut Gems star then said she watched the famous crew’s popular reality series ever since it started in 2007, saying it’s “embarrassing” but confessing she was going to miss the show now that it’s over. Well, somewhat over. Although the last episode aired on E! in June, the family has a new series called The Kardashians launching on Hulu sometime this year. So she’ll still be able to follow their lives on the small screen – even though it’d be a tad awkward now that she’s dating Ye.

She went on to call herself a “die-hard, OG” fan before adding:

“I wanted them to be my family… You feel like you know them. … It’s like you are happy for them when something good happens to them.”

Inneresting…

And as you know what happens next, Fox then met the 44-year-old rapper for the first time while in Miami for New Year’s Eve two weeks later. She recalled having “an instant connection” with Kanye in her recent piece with Interview Magazine before adding about their new relationship:

“His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night.”

And now, the momma of one has reportedly become somewhat of a new “muse” for Ye — subsequently replacing Kimmy Kakes in just the matter of a week. Damn!

It sounds like the Kardashian-Jenner crew has been an inspiration to Fox over the years, with one friend even telling The Cut on Friday that she’s “doper than Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian, and Kanye West combined.” That may be up for debate! Additionally, people have pointed out how Kanye has been seemingly dressing his new girlfriend… exactly like the KKW Beauty founder. Yeah, we know, it just gets weirder by the second!

