Kim Kardashian Shares Romantic Bahamas Pics After Kanye West's Shoot With Julia Fox!

Kim Kardashian is putting her own romantic pics out there after Kanye West and Julia Fox’s PDA-filled photoshoot that caught the internet by surprise on Thursday.

If you missed it, Ye and his new girlfriend made quite the stir on social media when Interview Magazine released some sexy new photos of the couple on a “date night.” Fox even gushed about how amazing her new beau is… but the whole thing felt a bit odd to plenty of fans, especially because of the similarities between Fox and Kardashian in looks and fashion. We mean, West pulled so many of the same moves when courting Kim, too!

So of course we’ve been watching Kim’s social media with an eagle eye wondering if she’ll address her ex-husband’s new fling. Well, the 41-year-old did something better: she gave fans a peek into her romantic getaway with boyfriend Pete Davidson!

As we’ve been reporting, the SNL star and the aspiring lawyer jetted off to the Bahamas for a one-on-one vacation to start the new year off right. They were spotted getting off an adventurous boat ride on Wednesday looking happy as clams, and now we know why!

On Friday, Kim posted a series of snapshots of the trip on her Instagram Story. Most of the pics show off the gorgeous tropical destination, while one video also captured a small pig running on the beach. LOLz!! Ch-ch-check out what she and Pete have been up to (below)!

Is that pig some cryptic clue about her thoughts on the Heartless vocalist?! We can’t help but wonder!

Either way, someone get us a plane ticket asap. That vacation looks stunning, and dare we say, a bit more fun than a moody photoshoot (that some fans think was “staged”). Just look at why Julia and Ye have the internet talking (below).

The vibes are sooo different!

But it does sound like the musician has been Prince Charming to his new lady, who told the outlet about their NYC trip, filled with a viewing of Slave Play, dinner at Carbone, and the now-viral photoshoot, was magical, sharing:

“It was every girl’s dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment. I don’t know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time. But I was so surprised. Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date! Everything with us has been so organic. I don’t know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I’m loving the ride.”

What do you think about this whole situation, Perezcious readers? Is Kim trying to one-up her ex by sharing photos from her trip or do you think the photoshoot really got under her skin?! Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

