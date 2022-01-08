Julia Fox Is Kanye West’s New ‘Muse’ Following Kim Kardashian Split!

Move over Kim Kardashian! It seems Kanye West is finding inspiration from someone else these days: his new flame Julia Fox.

By now, you most likely know that the 44-year-old rapper is dating the 31-year-old actress who made a big splash in 2019’s Uncut Gems. They’ve gone public with their whirlwind relationship in a pretty unorthodox way, with Julia penning an article with Interview Magazine about their romance just one week after meeting for the first time. She spilled how she and Ye had “an instant connection” after first hanging out in Miami on New Year’s Eve together, writing:

“His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night.”

She continued to document their date night in the Big Apple. According to Julia, the pair “decided to keep the energy going” and flew to New York City to see Slave Play on Broadway. Kanye then organized an entire photoshoot for her while dining at her favorite restaurant Carbone. But that’s not all! He also spoiled the mom of one with “an entire hotel suite full of clothes.” Julia recalled:

“It was every girl’s dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment. I don’t know how he did it or how he got all of it there in time. But I was so surprised. Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date!”

Seriously, who does…?

But we guess they really hit it off because a source spilled to People on Friday that Kanye actually sees Julia as “kind of like his muse” now, adding:

“He loves her smile and attitude.”

Wow…

It definitely seems like the Yeezy founder cannot get enough of his new lover right now. He posted a video of his “muse” in action on Instagram Stories Friday. In the post, she is just strutting down a street while wearing an all-black ensemble. Neither she nor Ye speak in the video, but the fact she’s got Kanye posting at all is pretty telling!

Wonder how Kimmy Kakes feels about all of this? You know, given the fact that Kanye practically transformed her image when they first got together — and now, it seems he’s trying to do the same with Julia.

Despite their chemistry, though, the insider claimed Ye is still not “looking for anything serious” at this time and is focused on the work he has coming up this year:

“He is much into work projects right now. He has big visions for this year.”

Meanwhile, the source also noted that Julia is “intrigued by Kanye,” saying:

“She is flattered by the attention and goes along with his ideas. This is why he likes her.”

Reactions? Do you think Kanye has really replaced Kim with Julia as his “muse”? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

