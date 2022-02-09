Julia Fox Talks Sex, Kanye's Influence, & Why She Isn’t Threatened By His Feelings For Kim Kardashian: 'He’s With Me Now'

Julia Fox is totally confident in her relationship with Kanye West.

Never mind that Ye has repeatedly said that he wants to win Kim Kardashian back… never mind that he’s been dressing her to look like his ex-wife… never mind that he’s actively seeing other women. Their whirlwind relationship is “very organic” and she’s thrilled to be his “muse.” Julia revealed all of this during an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast which dropped Tuesday night.

Related: Pete Davidson Just Used The G-Word For The First Time About Kim K!

Amidst rumblings of an open relationship, the actress confirmed on the pod that she “[calls] him my boyfriend and he calls me his girlfriend,” although they’re “not really planning for the future.” Acknowledging public perception of the romance, she said:

“Obviously, it looks a certain way, but people don’t know the conversations happening behind the scenes, and you know, I’ve been around.”

The 32-year-old gushed about her man’s “one of a kind energy,” dishing about how he essentially became her personal stylist:

“It was like we were on the Kanye workout plan. We got to work. We were like, ‘OK, we’re gonna do this. If I’m gonna be seen with you, I need to step it up a little bit.'”

She added:

“I definitely do need to be nudged a little bit and pushed out of my comfort zone and I love that because I don’t think anyone has been able to succeed in that. ‘Cause I’m stubborn and I’m gonna wear the things that I’m comfortable in.”

She told podcast host Alex Cooper that the rapper “wants me to be the best version of myself.” Based on the fashion alone, Ye’s idea of the “best version” of Julia looks a whole lot like Kim. But that doesn’t really phase the Uncut Gems star, apparently:

“We’ve worn some similar looks. I thought it was cool that she had worn it. It is unfortunate, because women are always being pitted against each other, and there are 10 years of history that they have prior. I don’t want to ever step out of line and speak on something that I have no place speaking on.”

She observed:

“If anything, I think the conversation should be, wow, it’s amazing to see how heavily influenced Kim was by Kanye.”

No one was ever disputing Ye’s influence on his ex… just pointing out how weird it is to influence his new girlfriend in the exact same way! But again, the momma of one is unbothered by the weirdness, and unbothered by the artist’s public declarations about winning his wife back. She admitted:

“I’m sure there’s still some residual feelings, and that’s normal, it’s human. I also know that he’s with me now. And that’s all that matters.”

Umm… considering he posts about Kim and their kids regularly, Julia might want to revisit her total lack of concern, here.

Elsewhere in the interview, the model gave some eyebrow-raising insight into her previous work as a dominatrix. She shared:

“Through doing this, just for money, I ended up learning about my own sexuality, which I’d never really had a chance to explore because my sexuality was always being used against me. … My sexuality was something to be guarded and protected and not something to be explored.”

Her biggest lesson from the job was that “everyone is a freak and we know it, so it’s like I won’t judge you and you won’t judge me.”

Related: Julia Reportedly Wants Kanye & Kim To ‘Resolve Their Issues’

According to the Forbidden Fruits podcast co-host, the dungeons were a “very controlled environment” — where she sometimes smothered “slaves” with her underwear and told them they’d “never be good enough for my vagina,” although she never had actual sex with a client. However, it did open her up to new sexual appetites of her own:

“I was also able to explore my own because there’d be times in a session where I’d be like, ‘Damn, this is horny as f**k. This is hot.'”

She also revealed to Cooper the specific type of porn that she’s been watching recently:

“I’m into weirdly, like, partner swapping and then watching, more [foursomes] vibes. I’ve never done it. In my other relationships, I feel like I’ve always been so jealous and so possessive in my relationships. I don’t want to be like that in the future.”

Well, she’s reportedly in an open relationship with a man who’s still publicly pining for his wife — if there was ever a time to unlearn jealous and possessive behaviors, the time is now! Best of luck!

[Image via Ivan Nikolov/WENN & Spotify]