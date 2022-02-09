Kanye West & Julia Fox Are In An Open Relationship -- And Yes, He's 'Openly Seeing' That Kim Kardashian Lookalike!

Kanye West and Julia Fox may be exploring what romance looks like between ’em here in the early going of 2022, but they’re also doing that with other people!

Sources have come forward with new details about Ye’s relationship with the Uncut Gems actress, including one particularly tantalizing tidbit: the pair is in an open relationship!

In a report published on Tuesday afternoon by Page Six, an insider “close to Fox” revealed key details about the duo’s non-traditional love life. And it sounds like they abide by one rule: the more the merrier?

Revealing that the couple is keeping things open, the insider said in no uncertain terms that they are not exclusive, and are instead dating other people right now, too.

The source said of Yeezy and Fox:

“Their bond transcends typical norms because they’re evolved beings who just want each other to be happy. There is no jealousy or bad vibes.”

Uhhh… sure! Is that why he wants to beat up Pete?

A second insider confirmed that report and also added one other detail!

Do y’all remember Chaney Jones, that Kim Kardashian doppelgänger who first popped up on Monday night at Ye’s listening party for Donda 2 out in Malibu?! Well it turns out she’s involved with the 44-year-old rapper, too!

The second source said West is “openly seeing” the Instagram model and close Kim lookalike (who is pictured in the inset, above, BTW) in addition to having his fling with Fox. Making it even more complicated was the fact that Jones debuted on the scene Monday night rocking a nearly-identical black catsuit to what Kim rocked back at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards.

As for Fox, the insider claims she is currently “talking to” another unnamed “gentleman on the East Coast” in addition to Yeezy.

Sounds fancy! Actually, the whole thing sounds complicated AF to us, but whatevs. No kink shaming here. As long as it’s consensual, y’all can go do whatever it is you want to do! LOLz!

It’s definitely interesting to compare this whole situation to that of Kim and Pete Davidson, though. Obviously, that couple is still very new to their relationship, as well, but Pim definitely seems to strike a slightly different chord than Juliye’s very transparent attempts at drumming up awkward public awareness. Just saying!

What do U think of this open relationship news, Perezcious readers?? Are you surprised by it, or not?!

Sound OFF with your thoughts on Kanye and Julia down in the comments (below)…

