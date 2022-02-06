Julia Fox Reportedly Wants Kanye West & Kim Kardashian To ‘Resolve Their Issues’

Julia Fox hopes Kanye West and Kim Kardashian will end their public feud soon just as much as everyone else!

As you most likely know by now, the former couple reached a breaking point this week when the Yeezy designer slammed Kim for allowing their 8-year-old daughter North to have a TikTok account “against his will.” The reality star immediately responded with her own statement about his antics, asking him to handle the matter privately:

“Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all. From the beginning I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way. I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably.”

However, things have since escalated. Ye continued his scathing claims towards Kim, calling her out for kidnapping (!!!) their daughter and allegedly accusing him of “putting a hit out on her” in follow-up posts. He recently wrote:

“NOW IM BEING ACCUSED OF PUTTING A HIT ON HER THESE IDEAS CAN ACTUALLY GET SOMEONE LOCKED UP THEY PLAY LIKE THAT WITH BLACK MENS LIVES WEATHER ITS GETTING THEM FREE OR GETTING THEM LOCKED UP IM NOT PLAYING ABOUT MY BLACK CHILDREN ANYMORE.”

It’s definitely been a messy, messy situation…

Now, a source has told Page Six that Fox has some empathy for their current issues since she went through her own complicated divorce with Peter Armtemiev in 2020. However, she also wants them to come to a mutual understanding as soon as possible. They explained:

“Julia’s been in the same predicament, so she understands that divorces are messy and when kids are involved it makes it almost impossible. She just wants them to resolve their issues.”

Another insider then shared that the 32-year-old actress thinks it “a little strange and coincidental that after any big outing they have in the press, something like this happens.” Ye started it, just saying! The source further noted that Kim allegedly “does stuff to purposefully trigger him because she knows he’ll take the bait,” adding:

“There’s been more instances of subtle retaliation and gaslighting.”

Hmmm…

What’s your take on this matter, Perezcious readers? Do you think this latest rant from Kanye will ruin his relationship with Julia? Let us know your reactions to the drama in the comments (below).

