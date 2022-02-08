Pete Davidson Just Used The G-Word For The First Time About Kim Kardashian!

Pete Davidson is casually dropping brand-new lovey-dovey pro-Kim Kardashian content in everyday conversation! And we’re loving it!

The Saturday Night Live star was doing an interview this week when he was asked about what his everyday life is like after rising to such high-profile status in his career and his love life. Of course, the 28-year-old’s romantic relations with Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has made Pete (and Pim!) into even more of a household name than he already had been.

But still, this little word marks a BIG step forward for the comedian and the SKIMS founder!

Pete was chatting virtually with People TV host Kay Adams when the comment came up. While discussing a partnership he’s in with Hellman’s Mayo on a forthcoming Super Bowl commercial, Davidson quipped about his daily habits after Adams asked about what life is like in the spotlight.

His comment started innocently enough, with the King of Staten Island star talking about how he doesn’t have Instagram or Twitter accounts. He also discussed his daily shooting schedule with SNL and on other projects, too.

But it all turned super sweet when he explained what he does on off days, using the “g” word to lay things out (below):

“Well, I don’t really have Instagram — I don’t have Instagram or Twitter or any of that stuff. So, most of my daily life is getting into cars and showing up to a set. Or, if I’m off, I just either hang with my friends or chill with my girlfriend inside. So I don’t do much.”

Ummmmmm wait a minute!

Did Pete really say “girlfriend”?! And even though he didn’t mention the 41-year-old reality TV star by name, the comment is probably about her, right?

LOLz! Just kidding! Of COURSE it’s about Kim!

BTW, Pete played it super cool when asked about how his romance with Kim has changed his life!

Denying that things have changed that much, the comedian quipped:

“Once in a while, someone will scream something at you, or it might be hard to get Dunkin’ Donuts. But other than that, it’s pretty fine. It’s not awful. It could be way worse.”

Ha!

Honestly, based on some of our previous reporting, we’re not entirely sure that last comment is true! But we appreciate Pete attempting to play it close to his laid-back DGAF public persona anyways!

Of course, we already know Kim — and her famous family — are all-in on Pete.

Three weeks ago, in fact, we reported on how the KKW Beauty mogul feels completely comfortable around the funny Staten Island native:

“Kim thinks Pete has many great qualities. He makes her laugh. He treats her really well. He is very understanding that Kim’s first priority is her kids. Kim’s impressed that Pete is really making an effort to see her.”

And now we see Pete dropping the “g” word in casual conversation.

