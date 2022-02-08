Kanye West Steps Out With A Kim Kardashian Lookalike, Kendall Jenner, & Travis Scott -- And We Have Questions...

Kanye West is moving on from Kim Kardashian with, uhhh, a new Kim Kardashian…??

The 44-year-old rapper was spotted partying at Nobu out in Malibu on Monday night, but it’s who was there with him that really has us taking notice!

According to Page Six, Ye was hosting a listening party for his upcoming album Donda 2 at the oceanside El Lay hotspot. There with the Chicago native was an intriguing cast of characters, including Kim’s little sister Kendall Jenner, as well as Astroworld rapper Travis Scott. Of course, Travis is fresh off becoming a new boy dad with his partner, Kim’s other little sister, Kylie Jenner.

Most notably in attendance, though, was the Kim doppelgänger!! Per the outlet, while Kim was obviously absent from her estranged husband’s outing, “a lookalike bizarrely dressed up as the reality star managed to make the guest list.”

Whaaa?!

The woman, who was later identified as model Chaney Jones, wore “a tight black catsuit” that was rightfully recognized as one remarkably similar to a look Kim rocked last year. And as you can see from pics taken at the outing (click HERE), Jones is unabashedly giving off MAJOR Kim vibes! But… why?! Was it on purpose? Because it would seem this is a weird way for Ye to move on (?!) from his estranged wife!

After the Malibu affair, the outlet reports Kanye continued the party at noted celeb hotspot The Nice Guy later on Monday night. Kenny and the Sicko Mode rapper apparently came through for that part of the outing, as well, as both apparently “continued partying” with the Jesus Walks rapper long into Tuesday morning!

We just wonder how much Kanye konnected with Kim’s kopykat! And we are also curious as to what Julia Fox must think about this! Just asking!

Here’s the other interesting thing about all this: what are Kendall and Travis Scott doing out in public with Kanye, anyways?

We mention it because earlier on Tuesday morning, we reported about the KarJenner fam unceremoniously unfollowing Ye on Instagram. Those IG unfollowers included both Kendall and Travis, and it seemed they were understandably trying to distance themselves from a man who has been giving their beloved Kim a LOT of trouble.

But Monday night’s party would seem to fly in the face of the KarJenner fam’s strong stand against Ye?? Just saying! TBF, it’s not like Kanye hasn’t given them plenty of reason to back off. Heck, his recent public blow-up with Kim has honestly been a one-sided affair. She rightfully called him out just once, and he absolutely lost his s**t!

So forgive us for thinking it’s a little strange that (1) a Kim lookalike came out to Ye’s listening party, and (2) Kendall and Travis made appearances after initially showing IG solidarity with the SKIMS founder!

But forget about us, what do you make of all this drama, Precious readers?? Sound OFF with your reaction to Ye’s listening party shenanigans down in the comments (below)…

