Julia Fox Denies Copying Kim Kardashian With Latest Look By Using THIS Outfit Excuse...

Julia Fox isn’t a copycat, OK?!

Kanye West‘s new girlfriend is trying to walk back any controversy that may have cropped up with yet another allegation that she’s trying to Keep Up With The Kardashians — er, trying to keep up with Kim Kardashian‘s outfits!

Earlier this week, the Uncut Gems actress shared a photo on her Instagram Stories in which she modeled a blue Jacque Label breastplate to go along with matching skin tight pants and a small, silver handbag.

It was a sexy look, and very blue with a serious attitude and vibe about it. But eagle-eyed fans quickly picked up on the fact that it looked very similar to his black breastplate that Kim wore back in November as a chest mold model for her KKW Fragrance Opals collection (below):

Well that’s interesting!

And now, Julia is speaking out! This week, the actress — who turns 32 on Wednesday — opened up on IG Stories about the similar look and claimed to fans and followers that her version of the fashion statement actually came back in October!

Julia wrote:

“FYI I wore this on Halloween 2021 and I was supposed to be a slutty Smurf. I forgot to post it. PS. The Breast Plate is by @JacqueLabel.”

Oh!

A slutty Smurf?! For real?!?! OK!

Of course, Julia and Kim have been connected via fashion mix-ups like this before…

What do U think, Perezcious readers?!

[Image via WENN/Avalon/Kim Kardashian/Instagram]