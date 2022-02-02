Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Kim Kardashian

Julia Fox Denies Copying Kim Kardashian With Latest Look By Using THIS Outfit Excuse...

Julia Fox Denies Copying Kim Kardashian With Latest Look By Using THIS Outfit Excuse...

Julia Fox isn’t a copycat, OK?!

Kanye West‘s new girlfriend is trying to walk back any controversy that may have cropped up with yet another allegation that she’s trying to Keep Up With The Kardashians — er, trying to keep up with Kim Kardashian‘s outfits!

Related: Kim And Pete Davidson Rent Entire Escape Room For Fun Date Night Outing!

Earlier this week, the Uncut Gems actress shared a photo on her Instagram Stories in which she modeled a blue Jacque Label breastplate to go along with matching skin tight pants and a small, silver handbag.

It was a sexy look, and very blue with a serious attitude and vibe about it. But eagle-eyed fans quickly picked up on the fact that it looked very similar to his black breastplate that Kim wore back in November as a chest mold model for her KKW Fragrance Opals collection (below):

Well that’s interesting!

And now, Julia is speaking out! This week, the actress — who turns 32 on Wednesday — opened up on IG Stories about the similar look and claimed to fans and followers that her version of the fashion statement actually came back in October!

Julia wrote:

“FYI I wore this on Halloween 2021 and I was supposed to be a slutty Smurf. I forgot to post it. PS. The Breast Plate is by @JacqueLabel.”

Oh!

A slutty Smurf?! For real?!?! OK!

Of course, Julia and Kim have been connected via fashion mix-ups like this before…

What do U think, Perezcious readers?!

[Image via WENN/Avalon/Kim Kardashian/Instagram]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Feb 01, 2022 18:12pm PDT

Share This