Julia Fox Recalls GROSSEST Thing Kanye West Did During Their First Date!

We bet Julia Fox will never forget her first date with Kanye West…

In her new memoir Down the Drain, the 33-year-old actress spilled ALL the tea about her romance with the 46-year-old rapper — including the first time she ever met him in person. Julia recalls that after connecting through phone calls and texts through a mutual friend, Ye — whom she calls “the artist” in the book — begged her to come to spend time with him for New Year’s Eve in Miami. She initially declined the offer. However, the Uncut Gems star changed her mind when he chartered a private plane for her and her pals.

When Julia got to the city, the two finally met in person at a club for a New Year’s Eve party. Immediately upon seeing each other, Kanye hugged her, and his hands started “scanning the folds of my body” while she kissed him. Ick, right? Not at first, actually… At that moment, the mom of one believed it was “the beginning of something truly special.”

But the happy bubble she was in burst when the Yeezy designer took her to the parking lot to chat and suddenly pulled down his pants to urinate on a wall. OMG WHAT?! Julia recalled:

“The artist starts peeing on the wall and I quickly jump in front of him. ‘You better not take any pictures!’ Once he zips his pants back up, he puts his arms around me and pulls me in close, kissing me passionately.”

RED FLAG! Note to men, you are NOT getting a second date after pulling some crap like that! Unless, you know, you’re chartering private jets, we guess.

Because despite the disgusting moment, Julia continued to hang out with the Stronger artist! She attended another party at a “famous rapper’s house on Star Island” following the club, and they continued to date throughout early 2022. However, their fun together didn’t last. While Julia shut down the accusations their romance was only a publicity stunt amid his nasty divorce from Kim Kardashian, she shared in her book that she did eventually begin to question his intentions.

The model said things between them began to change when Kanye started controlling her style, leaked pictures from their dates, and demanded she and her friends sign an NDA. They all refused to do so. But the final straw for Julia came when he had racks of clothes he approved for her and her pals to wear for her birthday party and gave them all Birkin bags:

“We do as we’re told and awkwardly throw our arms up and scream for joy as he stands off in the background, looking on with pride. As we pose like puppets, I question his true intentions, feeling that this grand gesture is nothing more than a publicity stunt.”

The following day, Julia said she texted him to break up. And we all know how he treats the woman he made his wife, so… bullet dodged, right?

