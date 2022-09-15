Why Julia Fox Is ‘Proud’ Of Herself For Ending Things With Kanye West After ‘First Sign Of A Red Flag’

Julia Fox couldn’t be happier with her decision to split with Kanye West!

As you may recall, the former couple made headlines earlier this year when they first sparked dating rumors on New Year’s Eve while hanging out together in Miami. The two then traveled to New York City, where they were spotted out and about together several times. Julia went on to gush about their fast-paced relationship in an essay for Interview magazine in January, alongside photos of Ye styling her in different outfits. She wrote at the time:

“It was an instant connection. His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night.”

Related: Kanye West Uses Queen Elizabeth’s Death To End Feud With Pete Davidson!

Julie continued to flaunt their romance at public appearances, including overseas at Paris Fashion Week and celebrating her birthday together in NYC. However, things eventually came to an end between them in February. Now, the 32-year-old actress has decided to finally open up about why she ended her whirlwind romance with Ye — and the reason most likely won’t come as a surprise to anyone!

In a new interview with ES Magazine published on Thursday, Julia insisted there was “a good amount” of romantic spark between her and Kanye while they were together. However, she soon realized she needed to walk away from the 45-year-old rapper since his “lifestyle wasn’t sustainable” for her anymore:

“I was just going day by day and seeing where it went. It was just like, he still wants to hang out with me today, let’s do it. And then real life set in and the lifestyle wasn’t sustainable. I couldn’t fly away once a week. And I tapped out at the first sign of a red flag.”

What was that red flag? (You probably could guess, TBH!) When asked to elaborate on what warning sign she first saw during their relationship, the Uncut Gems star suggested to the publication that his complicated divorce from Kim Kardashian. She explained:

“The unresolved issues that he was dealing with. It just seems like he had a lot to work on, and I just don’t have time for it, or energy. I don’t have the bandwidth or emotional capacity for it. I’m proud of myself for that. Pre-Valentino [her son] Julia would have definitely stuck it out and been there for longer.”

Honestly, we don’t blame her for getting out of the relationship ASAP! Things got pretty messy between Kanye and Kim on social media this year, as the Yeezy designer publicly pleaded for the 41-year-old reality star to get back together with him during her former romance with Pete Davidson. The situation only intensified when Kanye publicly and repeatedly blasted Kete over everything from the ex’s relationship to how Kim’s been keeping him from their four children and so much more. And sadly, despite a brief period of peace on social media, Kanye returned to Insta to mourn the fake death of Pete following his breakup with Kim and later aired his grievances with the SKIMS creator and momager Kris Jenner again. So good for Julia in knowing when to walk away!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Are you surprised Julia called it quits with Kanye over his divorce drama? Drop your thoughts on her new interview below, and take a look at her gruesome cover and spread.

You can ch-ch-check out here entire conversation with ES Magazine HERE.

[Image via Nicky Nelson/WENN, MEGA/WENN]