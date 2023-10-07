Julia Fox Says Kanye West ‘Weaponized’ Her Against Kim Kardashian!

Julia Fox isn’t holding back when it comes to talking about her former relationship with Kanye West.

In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times about her upcoming book Down the Drain, the 33-year-old actress opened up about her time with the 46-year-old rapper in 2022. And she’s got a very candid take on it. At first, Julia told the outlet that she thought their romance “could be something real” as she “really understood him on a visceral level.”

But looking back on their short-lived relationship, the model realized she wasn’t “helping a precarious situation” as she first thought. For those who don’t recall, she previously said in a since-deleted video on TikTok she thought her romance with Ye would “get him off Kim’s case” amid his constant harassment of her and then-boyfriend Pete Davidson. Now, Julia feels she was only being used as a weapon instead while Kanye was trying to get back at his ex-wife:

“I learned very quickly that I was being weaponized. I just felt like his little puppet.”

Oof. Whether or not Julia thought this fling was only a business transaction, as she made it seem like in the past, that must have been hard for her to realize afterward. If fans were hoping for a bunch of content about Kanye in her book, you might be disappointed. Julia insisted to the outlet that she “lightly” talks about the relationship – but never signed a non-disclosure agreement. So she’s not being forced to keep some details under wraps in the book:

“I’m not signing a f**king NDA just on principle. I never have, and I never will. Unless it’s a professional opportunity, then sure.”

Makes sense. Lolz. Another reason the mom seems to have limited her discussion of the musician in the memoir? Despite the media attention surrounding their relationship, Julia wants to completely remove the association with Kanye:

“It really wasn’t that big of a deal, but other people made it such a big deal. I know for a fact I’ve been up for certain things and couldn’t do it because of dating Kanye. It’s kind of wild.”

Well, we cannot wait to see what else she has to say about her ex-boyfriend! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you plan on reading the book? Let us know in the comments below!

