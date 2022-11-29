Listen To This: Know You So Well!

Julia Jacklin‘s Don’t Know How To Keep Loving You came out a while ago, but we just heard it for the first time yesterday at the gym. SO THANKFUL!

This is special. So special!

We would even go so far as to call this a modern masterpiece.

Lo fi rock n roll. That hits your gut!

This song is timeless. It resonates deeply. The lyrics are powerful. The melody is instantly memorable. And her voice is artful!

This reminds us of another very special artist, Perezcious fave Lissie.

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more from Julia Jacklin!