Julianne Hough's Ex Says She Forced Him To Lie About Their Breakup!!!

Some skeletons seem to be emerging from Julianne Hough’s closet!

The dancer is currently going through a divorce from ex-husband Brooks Laich, but today’s tea is about a breakup much further back in her relationship timeline. Another ex, Chuck Wicks, recently opened up about their 2009 split on his podcast Talk to Chuck, and he shared that things were much messier behind the scenes than the couple had previously let on.

The pair performed together on season 8 of Dancing With the Stars, but according to the country singer, their relationship began before the competition. He revealed:

“Everyone thought we met on Dancing with the Stars. We didn’t, we met on tour. We were out touring with Brad Paisley.”

Hmm… so there was more than one misconception about this relationship, then.

Chuck went on:

“You go out there, we’re both loving life, we’re on a high because we’re both, our careers were going great. You know, we bought a house together, we did all these things and then out of nowhere you find out that they’re not the person that you thought they were and you break up. And then I had to…everybody wants to know why. And, you know, I found myself doing a CMA red carpet and we made a pact together to basically lie, to say, no, we just wanted to part ways, everything’s fine. It wasn’t fine. S**t hit the fan.”

Wow! This is certainly revealing, but not quite revealing enough if you ask us. We get that the breakup wasn’t as amicable as it seemed, but what’s all this cryptic hinting about Julianne not being the person he thought she was?!

The 41-year-old elaborated:

“You know, I’m not going to throw anybody under the bus but it wasn’t my fault.”

LOLz. Sounds a little like throwing the actress under the bus, TBH!

He continued:

“So you find yourself when you’re in love, everything’s great, people are loving watching you on Instagram, oh this is the perfect couple, couple goals and all this stuff. But then, man, if something goes wrong you gotta face that too.”

Chuck recalled:

“When Julianne and I broke up … I was like, ‘When am I going to see her?’ Because I played the game. In the public eye, I was like, ‘Oh, man, it’s great.’ But actually, I didn’t really like her at the time. … Now, I just don’t even care … It’s on you. You get past it. I’ve seen her one time. I’ve seen her one time in 10 years.”

Sounds like there are definitely still some hard feelings here, although he did add that “she’s very successful.”

Luckily, Chuck is now happily married to Kasi Williams and recently welcomed their first child together. All’s well that ends well, we suppose!

