Julianne Hough & Brooks Laich Couldn't Reconcile Because They 'Don't Have The Same Vision For The Future'

It’s been said that if you love something, let it go… And if it comes back, then that’s how you’ll know it was meant to be.

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich essentially gave that idea a try over the last five months since they announced their separation in May, even giving us real hope for reconciliation at one point over the summer. But ultimately, these two have decided to move forward without each other as the Dancing with the Stars alum officially filed for divorce on Monday.

Now, sources close to the once happy and committed couple are sharing more about Hough’s mindset through all of this, including why the decision to be single again came just three years into her marriage to Laich.

An insider told E! News that Jules really wants her personal “freedom” more than being tied down with the expectation of starting a family:

“She decided that at this point in her life, she wants too much freedom to be married. She couldn’t make a commitment to move forward and it wasn’t fair to Brooks. He wants a family and to move ahead with his life.”

According to the source, it’s not for a lack of trying, but the 32-year-old professional dancer and 37-year-old former hockey player just aren’t on the same page — and seemingly never will be:

“She loves him dearly and really wanted it to work, but she always ends up back in the same place, which is realizing she doesn’t want to be married at this time in her life.”

Despite being the one to initiate the split, Hough had reportedly been “really struggling with it and felt torn.” In the end, the confidant said she “ultimately decided her heart wasn’t in the marriage anymore and wanted to give herself the freedom and independence to experience new things.”

As mentioned up top, there were a few moments where it seemed things might swing in the other direction. We thought it was a great sign when Brooks showed up to his estranged wife’s birthday party in July! And around that same time, a separate source told the outlet how the pair’s prolonged physical separation amid the pandemic led Jules to reevaluate her marriage:

“The pandemic and time isolating together and apart has forced both of them to do some serious soul searching. Julianne realized that she misses Brooks’ steadfast companionship.”

A few months later in September, the duo enjoyed what would be their last romantic getaway at their shared vacation home in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Although Brooks had been bunkering down at the location throughout the quarantine, it’s also the same place where they tied the knot almost three years ago — so the significance of that spot could not be understated!

Despite their genuine efforts though, another insider recently told People that the pair did not have the same long-term goals:

“They were trying to get their marriage to work for a long time. They both made many changes and compromised, but it just wasn’t enough. They don’t have the same vision for the future.”

Perezcious readers, there you have it. They “let it go” and now they know! There really is no point in forcing something that has seemingly run its course and better to leave things on decent terms the way they have managed to now.

Wishing them both the very best as they forge new paths as individuals. Considering Brooks’ desire to become a dad, he might not be single for very long…

