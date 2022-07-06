Teen Just Add Magic Actor Tyler Sanders’ Cause Of Death Revealed

New details in the death of teen actor Tyler Sanders have been revealed.

As we previously reported, the Just Add Magic: Mystery City star was found dead inside his Los Angeles home on June 16. Not a lot was known about his sudden passing at the time, but his representative, Pedro Tapia, confirmed the tragic news in an interview with Us Weekly, saying sadly:

“Tyler was a talented actor with a bright future. He comes from a wonderful family and we ask that you respect their privacy at this time.”

Now, more information about what happened that horrible day has come to light. TMZ reported Tuesday that Tyler’s friends actually called the police to conduct a welfare check after they had not heard from him following a night out. And when cops arrived on the scene, that’s when they discovered his body. Awful. He was so young…

As for what caused his death? Sources connected to the investigation told the outlet the 18-year-old’s death is being treated as a suspected overdose at the moment. The insiders noted that Tyler had a history of drug use and claimed that law enforcement found a plastic straw and some sort of white powder in the room that he passed away in.

When Tyler was laid to rest in Houston, someone who attended the funeral shared with TMZ that the Fear the Walking Dead actor’s father, David Sanders, also told the crowd during the eulogy that he died of an apparent drug overdose.

Furthermore, insiders told the outlet that Tyler was battling depression when he began working on a recent episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star. His dad even recalled at the funeral how the teen would often talk about his mental health in the past, including how he would say things like his brain was “wired” so that he could never feel happiness.

While many people, including his loved ones, want to know more about what happened, it might take a while before anything is officially confirmed. According to TMZ, a coroner will establish a cause of death once the toxicology reports comes back sometime in the next four to six months. Until then, it seems like all signs are pointing to an overdose at this time.

Such a tragedy…

Our hearts continue to go out to Tyler’s friends and family as they still mourn his loss.

