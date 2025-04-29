Justin Baldoni Beefing With Marvel Over Ryan Reynolds Nicepool Character -- As Film Studio Tries To Bow Out Of Blake Lively Drama!

Justin Baldoni won’t let Marvel off the hook!

The actor dragged the superhero company into his legal feud with Blake Lively, arguing Ryan Reynolds mocked him in Deadpool & Wolverine with the addition of the Nicepool character — a self-proclaimed feminist who compliments Blake’s character Ladypool for her postpartum body, jokes about there not being an intimacy coordinator around, and later gets killed outside a flower shop by Ladypool herself. There are just SO many similarities! Not to mention Nicepool was also hinted at in the credits of the Colleen Hoover film, so… it’s easy to see the ties to Justin.

Related: Why Demi Moore Posed For Pics With Blake Lively At Time Gala

In his previous filing, the It Ends With Us director warned the film studio and Disney to hold on to all documents related to the characters Ryan plays in the film — but, as expected, Marvel clapped last week by filing a motion to dismiss the subpoena request. But like all great Marvel movies, Justin’s not going down without a fight!

TMZ got ahold of new legal documents on Monday that show the Jane the Virgin alum ripping into Marvel’s request.

While Marvel claimed that Nicepool is just an expression of opinion and not fact, arguing that any characters or jokes in the film are irrelevant to the lawsuit against Ryan and Blake, Justin’s legal team said the exact opposite. They insisted Nicepool is relevant to the case — but they need those documents to figure out if there is any evidence they can use to prove Ryan’s alleged malice. So, Justin winning this motion is VERY important, especially since Ryan is also trying to get dismissed from the $400 million lawsuit!

The Free Guy alum has made a similar claim to Marvel, arguing he had every right to be a smartass. He blasted the Man Enough podcaster for his “thin-skinned outrage” over the character and insisted he had no legal right to sue over “hurt feelings.”

It’s all up to a judge now… Do y’all think Justin will get those Deadpool docs?? Send us your predictions (below)!

[Image via Marvel Studios/Access Hollywood/Sony Pictures Entertainment/YouTube]