Did Lana Del Rey Shade Taylor Swift With This 'Messy' Song Tease Featuring Jack Antonoff?? Look!

Is Lana Del Rey totally shading Taylor Swift? Or is this all a part of a bigger feud with another pop star?

The speculation started on Wednesday, when the Video Games singer posted a video to Instagram teasing a new song. In the caption, she wrote:

“Track 13 @jackantonoff”

Well — that says enough right there to get Swifties’ minds spinning! Tay Tay’s favorite number and also a nod to Jack Antonoff. Why would that be shade instead of camaraderie? Because Tay is notably not using Jack as a producer on her new album, The Life of a Showgirl.

We previously reported on the speculation there’s drama going on between the 35-year-old songstress and Jack… His wife Margaret Qualley even accidentally fueled the rumors! So for Lana to suddenly post this and not only use 13, but make it clear the Bleachers frontman has something to do with the song? Really gets fans squinting their eyes at it.

One fan said on X (Twitter):

“Lana teasing track 13 of her album and tagging co writer jack antonoff is lowkey Taylor shade because obviously Taylor announced her album covers and track list and didn’t work with jack on this album at all so here Lana goes being all messy”

Oh no! Is there bad blood between Tay and Lana, too?? Maybe not…

See, another fan theory suggests this song might not have anything to do with Taylor at all… And instead it’s directed toward indie musician Ethel Cain!

Lana says it right there in the lyrics of the song, which go:

“Ethel Cain hated my Instagram post / Think it’s cute reenacting my Chicago post”

Listen for yourself (below):

A post shared by LANA DEL REY (@honeymoon)

The Summertime Sadness artist even went on to bash Ethel in a comment on IG, writing:

“I didn’t know who Ethel was until a few years ago — when someone brought to my attention the disturbing and graphic side-by-side images she would often put up of me next to unflattering creatures and cartoon characters making constant comments about my weight, I was confused at what she was getting at. Then when I heard what she was saying behind closed doors from mutual friends and started inserting herself into my personal life I was definitely disturbed.”

Damn!

This was followed by Ethel saying Lana “blocked” her on the ‘gram… Ouch. This feud is also rumored to have something to do with the fact the two of them were linked to the same man — Lana’s ex Jack Donoghue of the band Salem.

It’s worth noting just because Lana is definitely coming for the American Teenager singer doesn’t mean she’s not coming for Taylor, too. It really doesn’t seem like a coincidence she’d write that caption, does it?? Especially since the two of them were so close. It’s not like she’s unaware of what 13 means to her pal. Hmm.

Regardless, one Swiftie theorized the reason T-Swizzle ditched Jack may be directly because of the Lana/Ethel drama, writing on social media:

“what if taylor knew lana and jack were working on a ethel cain diss track and that’s why she decided not to work with him at all on this project?”

That would definitely be a good way for Taylor to distance herself from the drama. But are Tay and Ethel even friendly? This feels like a lot of speculation for a 3-word caption…

What do U think, though, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

