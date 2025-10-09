Justin Bieber Fires Back At Mom After She Prays For His ‘Healing’ And ‘Protection’ In Cryptic Post!

Justin Bieber‘s clapping back at his mother’s prayers!

Last month, right after JB announced he’s headlining Coachella, his momma Pattie Mallette took to Instagram to share screenshots from his Speed Demon music video, in which he wears a t-shirt that reads, “Pray for me.” She had a LOT of prayers to send his way, writing:

“We’re cheering you on and praying for you always Justin. I declare freedom, strength, clarity, and healing over you Justin. Every chain of fear, confusion, heaviness, and pain — be broken in Jesus’ name. Holy Spirit, surround him with TRUTH, LIGHT, and PROTECTION.”

Concerning fans, she continued to wish for lots of protection and healing:

“HEAL EVERY WOUND in his heart, mind and body, seen and unseen, restore what’s been stolen, and cover him in WHOLENESS.”

The 50-year-old concluded her heartfelt message:

“Fill him to OVERFLOWING with Your LOVE and COMFORT. Continue to raise him up as a voice for Your Kingdom, unshaken and on fire for You Lord. Silence every voice that doesn’t come from You, and let his life be a bold witness of Your power, love, and healing grace. Say amen if you agree.”

Super sweet!

But also, wtf happened? Why did she think her son needed so much protection?? It rattled a lot of fans!

For awhile, the Holy artist ignored the post — until this week when he finally reacted to it, and it’s sassy AF! Seemingly BLASTING his mom’s prayers, he commented on Monday:

“Only thing I need healing from is my rolled pinky toe from playing ping pong”

Damn!

Ch-ch-check it out:

That cryptic prayer clearly pissed him off! Which is inneresting considering Justin’s frequently been posting religious content on his page. You’d think he wouldn’t mind a family member praying for him! But we guess not?

The Canadian has sparked lots of concerns for his well-being over the last year due to erratic behavior and marriage issues with Hailey Bieber. Even her father, Stephen Baldwin, once asked for prayers for the couple online! Hopefully, there’s nothing to worry about now.

What do YOU think of Justin’s reaction? Let us know in the comments (below)!

