Justin Bieber Already Has This Dad Gig Down After Birth Of 'Miracle' Baby, Says Insider

Justin and Hailey Bieber are already crushing their parenting roles!

JB announced the arrival of the couple’s baby boy on Saturday by sharing a photo of his son’s foot on Instagram, captioning it, “WELCOME HOME.” Awww!

He didn’t share any additional details about the birth — except he did reveal the boy’s name: Jack Blues. Good one! See (below):

Now, just days after bringing the little one home from the hospital, a source told People on Sunday that the momma and her baby are “doing well.” They shared:

“They’re both overjoyed. The baby is such a miracle. He’s adorable and doing well. Hailey’s doing well, too.”

So good to hear!!

Per the source, the lovebirds had been praying for the pregnancy for a while. Remember, they were privately dealing with the early stages of the pregnancy amid rampant rumors of marital issues earlier this year, so this was a pretty stressful time for them! That’s why the day the model learned she was expecting was the “best ever,” the insider noted:

“The pregnancy was something that they very much wished and prayed for. The day they found out that Hailey was pregnant was the best ever for Justin. He was over the moon with excitement. It was a big celebration for them.”

Aw!!

Naturally, now that his firstborn is finally here, the musician is already crushing it in dad mode! The confidant added:

“Justin’s already a great dad.”

We have no doubt he’ll be a wonderful parent — as well as Hailey, especially with the love and support they already have from their family and friends. After so long praying for a moment like this, they must be in heaven right now! We hope this transition into parenthood continues to go smoothly! Baby Jack is a lucky boy!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Justin Bieber/Instagram]

Aug 26, 2024 10:44am PDT

