Remember When Justin Timberlake Blamed Cheating Incident On Alcohol?! A History Of His Drinking...

Justin Timberlake’s arrest for driving while intoxicated this week was not the only time alcohol got him in some deep trouble!

All the way back in 2019, the singer sparked cheating rumors when he was caught red-handed getting very cozy with his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright during a night out in New Orleans. Cozier than his wife Jessica Biel would be comfortable with! The 34-year-old actress was seen resting her hand on his knees and stroking his leg while enjoying drinks with other friends at a bar on Bourbon Street. And he didn’t push her away! Justin even placed his arm around her at one point! Later in the evening, they were seen holding hands.

Related: Angie Harmon’s Daughter Arrested After Allegedly Breaking Into Nightclub & Stealing Liquor!

Justin obviously screwed up! There was no hiding that fact from anyone — most especially not even Jessica, of course. The actor eventually apologized for the “strong lapse in judgment,” though insisted nothing ever happened between him and Alisha. Sure, Jan. Notably, he also blamed the cheating incident on excessive drinking! Justin wrote at the time:

“A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgment — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that.”

Justin and Jessica stayed together after the scandal. But five years later, Jessica still doesn’t seem to trust Justin fully yet — and understandably so! If he could cheat on her so publicly while away filming, he could do it again out on the road! So, before the Selfish artist embarked on his Forget Tomorrow World tour earlier this year, the 7th Heaven alum made some strict ground rules for him that he agreed to, which included no “partying and drinking” after shows. If Justin broke any of those rules, that would “be the last straw” for her, meaning she would pull the plug on their marriage! Well, Justin broke that rule! But more on the issue later…

It appeared Jessica only asked him not to party and drink since the last time he went all out like that he had a little bit too much fun as we’ve mentioned! But could there be more to the story behind the specific rule? According to Page Six, Justin allegedly has had a secret issue with alcohol for years! A music insider who found out about this information two years ago told the outlet:

“It’s not a secret. Everyone knows. He has a real drinking problem, a lot of weed — but a major alcohol problem, and he’s been hiding and masking it for years.”

Whoa…

Here’s the thing. Justin previously admitted to getting super drunk and doing drugs! He only told the British magazine Observer Music Monthly in 2006, per Today:

“I’ve done way too many drugs already. I’ve already inhaled and I’ve already … who knows? I’m just like everyone else, I get completely plastered, I’ve done my fair share of drugs and I’ve been caught places with my pants down. It’s just that I make sure there are no cameras around.”

Another insider claimed Justin quit drinking for a while. So, did he stop after his cheating scandal with Alisha? The source added that he lost weight and lived a healthier lifestyle, including cutting out alcohol before his tour began in April. However, he apparently got back on the sauce at some point — and then got into some trouble with the law! As we reported, Justin got charged with driving while intoxicated after leaving dinner with friends at the American Hotel in Sag Harbor on Long Island very late on Monday night.

While the second insider said Justin stopped drinking before the tour, the first source insisted that he’s been in a “very dark place” for a bit. That source told Page Six that his alleged alcohol problem “got to him” and that “everyone around him have been enablers,” adding:

“It’s a real thing, and when you have a drinking problem, it’s apparent, yet they’ve pushed this tour on him, and he’s been a very dark place.”

Oh no. What caused him to get there before the arrest? According to a third source, all the negative press over the past couple of years! They echoed similar sentiments, saying:

“He’s been in a dark place.”

The third insider claimed the former *NSYNC member was “drinking heavily” around the time when the New York Times’ 2021 documentary about his ex-girlfriend Britney Spears dropped. He then made changes to his team to help manage the backlash from her fans:

“He was very concerned about his career and acting. People were very worried about him.”

We bet when Brit Brit dropped her memoir The Woman In Me with all those bombshell allegations about JT that it didn’t help his state of mind either! And yet while some insiders say the Trolls star is in a “dark place,” a source close to him insists he “has never been better,” adding:

“He’s in great shape. His tour is sold out. He’s in a good space.”

Hmm…

Well, he clearly is not better than ever right now. Not with his DWI arrest! If JT truly struggles with a drinking problem, we hope this incident will finally be a wake-up call for him to get help. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via Alisha Wainwright/Instagram, The View/The Graham Norton Show/YouTube]