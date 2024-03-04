Jessica Biel's Super Strict Post-Cheating Rules For Justin Timberlake Revealed: REPORT

Jessica Biel may have forgiven Justin Timberlake for his transgression — but she hasn’t forgotten!

After his dalliance with co-star Alisha Wainwright in 2019, JT did everything he could to make things right with his wife. He made a public apology, he’s been a consummate family man, and he… well, he hasn’t gone out without her much. Like, at all. But is it really trust if he’s always at home under her thumb?

Related: Rachel Leviss SUES Tom Sandoval AND Ariana Madix! OMG!!!

So now that the *NSYNC singer is dropping new music and ready to tour, Jessica has been faced with a dilemma. And she’s decided to let him do his thing! A source told the National Enquirer:

“She’s resigned herself to having to let go of the reins and trust him.”

We know, the Enquirer, what? But this does line up with what we’ve heard about how Jess plans on keeping the relationship together while Justin goes on tour. It’s all about keeping her man in check with strict guidelines. The source said:

“Justin’s managed to crawl his way out of the doghouse — but he has a long list of rules to follow when they’re apart if he wants to hang on to her and their marriage.”

So what are these rules we’ve heard about? Specifically, the insider says:

“He’s got to check in with her every night before bed and she’s got to be able to reach him whenever she wants — no excuses.”

Makes sense. He’d have a hard time having an affair if he had to call wifey in the middle of it. We wonder if he has to FaceTime her like we’ve heard about certain other A-list couples…

But the bigger thing might be JT having to go completely against his nature and just, simply, not put himself into those kinds of positions anymore! The source said:

“Plus, he’s agreed he won’t go out after the shows partying and drinking.”

Ah, drinking. Yes, he kind of blame it on the a-a-a-a-a-alcohol in his big apology, didn’t he? And if he’s kept that up with Jessica, it’s a pretty obvious rule, right? If he only cheated because he was drunk, then he can’t get drunk!

Will JT follow these rules? Well, this source is the second to use the same three little ultimatum words when describing the stakes here:

“If he does anything that humiliates her or breaks their trust, she’s made it clear that will be the last straw!”

“The last straw.” Sounds like Jessica believes in second chances. Not third chances.

What do YOU think about these rules? Totally reasonable? Too strict for a pop star?? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN.]