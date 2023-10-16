Jessica Simpson Responds To Being Mistaken For Britney Spears At The Mall! Oops!

Jessica Simpson was approached by a fan over the weekend for an autograph — not exactly unusual for the Dukes of Hazzard star. But it’s what happened after she signed that’s making headlines!

It turns out the fan who approached her about signing on Saturday unfortunately didn’t realize they were asking Jessica to sign. Instead, they thought they were getting a John Hancock from her pop peer Britney Spears! Yes, really!!

On Saturday evening, the 43-year-old Simpson took to Instagram to relay the funny tale. Posing alongside her daughter Maxwell for a pic, the Irresistible crooner quipped about what happened in the photo caption:

“The face when someone in the parking lot at the mall asks you for your autograph, but expects you to sign it Britney Spears”

As you can see (below), the face they made was a mix of confusion and hilarity:

Oh no!! Hahaha!

That fan seriously mixed up Britney and Jessica?! What were they thinking?! We know Spears has been in the news a LOT lately, but damn…

But TBH, maybe the fan’s mistake isn’t so far-fetched. Last December, the Baby One More Time singer took to IG and noted how much she thought she looked like Simpson!! As you can see (below), Spears’ late 2022 post proves she can definitely see some resemblance:

And Brit’s not the only one!! Waaaaay back in 2015, Simpson posted a throwback shot on IG in which she noted how her momma Tina Simpson looked a lot like Britney back in the day:

Jessica is definitely right about that! Her mom really did look a lot like Britney Spears as a younger woman!!

So maybe the fan’s mix-up here isn’t as bad as it seems. There are some serious similarities! Don’t U think, Perezcious readers?!

