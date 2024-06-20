Justin Timberlake DWI Arrest Bodycam Footage Will NOT Be Released Anytime Soon -- Here’s Why!

Good news for Justin Timberlake. Bad news for everyone not-so-patiently refreshing their sources over and over looking for the bodycam footage of his drunk driving ordeal!

In case you didn’t know, JT’s DWI arrest was all caught on tape, thanks to police bodycams. And from what we’ve heard, the whole encounter between the cop and the Cry Me A River singer was wild! For starters, the arresting officer was so young that he had absolutely no idea who he pulled over! Even when the singer dropped some clues, the cop still HAD NO CLUE! Ouch. What a way to make the situation worse for JT! A Page Six insider explained:

“Justin said under his breath, ‘This is going to ruin the tour.’ The cop replied, ‘What tour?’ Justin said, ‘The world tour.’”

LOLz! If you’re looking forward to a hilariously embarrassing 2013 Reese Witherspoon-level performance from Justin during the arrest, you aren’t alone! But unfortunately, no one will see what went down — at least not anytime soon. According to TMZ on Thursday, the Sag Harbor Police Department denied their request for a copy of the video! And no one else is gonna get it either! Ugh! Why? They won’t release the footage due to a certain law in New York. Here’s the deal…

Based on the statute in question, one reason for not releasing certain public records is when it would potentially interfere with an ongoing investigation. A rep for the Sag Harbor Police Department confirmed to the outlet this is exactly the case here! They won’t release the footage right now because the investigation against Justin is still on! We can’t help but wonder if the fact he and his legal team have said they plan to fight the DWI charge “vigorously” is what makes this so important. If so, clever move on their part in keeping the vid under wraps…

Innerestingly, another provision under the law keeps police from releasing records like this due to the possibility of depriving a person the right to a fair trial or impartial adjudication. However, law enforcement says that’s not the reason for denying the request for this situation. Frankly we can’t see how releasing the bodycam affects anything other than JT’s case in the court of public opinion, but oh well.

It’s unclear at this time when the Sag Harbor PD expects their investigation will end. And who knows if they’ll even drop the footage once it does?! All we know at this point is we aren’t getting it in the near future, which is disappointing. It’s a win for Justin so far, though. The public won’t witness the hugely embarrassing interaction in which, we remind you, his arresting officer was TOO YOUNG TO KNOW WHO HE WAS.

