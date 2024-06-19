Justin Timberlake's Attorney Speaks Out -- They Are FIGHTING The DWI Charges!

Apparently, Justin Timberlake is not going down without a fight!

While the singer has not spoken out publicly about his DWI arrest yet, his attorney, Edward Burke Jr., addressed the legal drama for him in a statement to TMZ on Wednesday. Instead of taking accountability for getting behind the wheel drunk, the lawyer told the outlet he’s gearing up to fight the driving while intoxicated charge against Justin! He said:

“[We] look forward to vigorously defending Mr. Timberlake against these allegations. He will have a lot to say at the appropriate time. He is currently awaiting full discovery from the DA’s office.”

Hold up — Is Edward trying to say the charges are BS? It seems so! But based on what we’ve heard so far about the case, it sounds like the cops have everything they need!

As you know by now, Justin was partying and drinking with some pals at the American Hotel in Sag Harbor, New York, on Monday night. Rather than doing the responsible thing of having someone sober drive him home, the Can’t Stop The Feeling! artist got into a car and drove himself. Police say they pulled him over after observing him roll through a stop sign and swerve into the other lane.

Justin told officers he only “had one martini” that night. However, police quickly determined he was drunk driving. Per court documents, they said there was a “strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath.” Justin also had slowed speech and “bloodshot and glassy” eyes. In addition to all that, the Palmer actor failed the field sobriety tests and refused to take a breathalyzer test! He was subsequently charged with one count of driving while intoxicated. Sounds pretty textbook to us!

But will JT try to get away with everything due to never taking that BAC test?

Will Burke try to plead down Justin’s offense to the lesser charge of driving while ability impaired as Suffolk County criminal defense lawyer Michael Brown suggested? That would mean the Suit & Tie crooner would only have to pay a fine of $500 for the violation. Per the expert, he wouldn’t even go to jail for 15 days, which is the maximum penalty! Or will Burke try to get the charges dismissed entirely?! We wouldn’t be surprised if it was the latter based on this statement…

Justin is set to appear in court on July 26. We’ll see what Burke plans to do and if manages to get Justin nothing more than a slap on the wrist. Reactions to the latest, Perezcious readers? Drop ‘em in the comments below.

[Image via The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube]