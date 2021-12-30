Watch 'Swolemates' Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel Rock Synchronized Couples Workout!

Some people work on a relationship’s foundation after a cheating scandal, but Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel appear to be focusing on… their core?!

The former *NSYNC singer and the 7th Heaven alum hit the gym together on Wednesday, showing off an intense abdominal workout involving planks and side crunches on the mat together.

As you can see (below), it must really be true that the couple who plays together stays together! After all, the 40-year-old Social Network alum and the 39-year-old Sinner actress are active proof of that right here before the New Year:

Whatever it takes to keep their relationship tight! Love it! Also, can we talk about how great Justin’s “swolemates” pun is?!

LOLz!

Anyways, good to see these two are keeping their heart rates up even during the slowdown of the holiday season! If they are anything like the rest of us, maybe they are working off a bit of that tasty food they probably had over the last few weeks?!

Come to think of it… maybe we should do some planks right now! Ha!

[Image via Michael Boardman/WENN/Justin Timberlake/Instagram]